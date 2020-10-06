There’s famous. Then there’s one-name famous.

There’s not many musical artists who achieve the level of popularity where they don’t need a last name for everyone in the world to know who they are: Beyoncé. Madonna. Selena. There’s a reason the other pop star Selena (Gomez) was named after her: the “Como la Flor” singer, who was tragically murdered when she was 23 years old, helped popularize Tejano music in the United States and was (and continues to be) an influence and icon to millions. She’s also the subject of Netflix’s Selena: The Series, starring Christian Serratos (Rosita from The Walking Dead) as the Queen of Tejano Music.

“When I was younger, I remember hearing her music in the house,” Serratos told Entertainment Weekly about her history with Selena. “When I got older, YouTube became a big thing and I discovered this video of her performing ‘Que Creias.’ Whenever I would talk about Selena, that was the video I showed every one of her. I was able to perform that song on the show, and I was so nervous and excited! I didn’t want to speak to anyone because that was my special moment with her. It was incredible!”

Selena: The Series premieres on Netflix on December 4. Watch the teaser above.