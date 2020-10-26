One of the most-anticipated shows to premiere this winter is Selena: The Series. The nine-episode Netflix series stars The Walking Dead‘s Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla Perez, the Queen of Tejano Music who released increasingly popular albums (Dreaming of You sold over 175,000 copies on its first day of release, a then-record for a female vocalist) before she was murdered in March 1995, just shy of her 24th birthday.

“I can’t tell you exactly the time frame we will cover, but I can say we have a lot of special surprises coming up,” creator Moisés Zamora told Entertainment Weekly (the trailer above mostly focuses on Selena’s rise to fame, not her tragic ending). “Fans can expect to see us go into the depths of this family’s journey, including their early days going from gig-to-gig. Selena was on the road since she was like 11 or 12 and it was truly a family affair. You’ll see her coming of age as she transforms into the incredibly confident superstar everyone knows and loves.” Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. Selena: The Series explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time — and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together.

Selena: The Series part one premieres on Netflix on December 4.