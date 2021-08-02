Family Guy premiered on Fox last century, on January 31, 1999. It’s been a primetime fixture ever since (minus a brief cancelation following season two… and again after season three). But if creator Seth MacFarlane had his way, he would take the animated series to another network, just to get away from Fox News and Tucker Carlson.

“Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network. Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC,” MacFarlane tweeted over the weekend. In 2020, MacFarlane signed a “mega TV overall deal” with NBCUniversal Content Studios, signaling the end of his long-time (and very profitable) relationship with 20th Century Fox Television.

Family Guy has made its opinion of Fox News very clear:

It’s unclear which “opinion piece” of Carlson’s he’s referring to — could it be the Fox News host claiming that Democrats and the CDC “have been lying about COVID and the vaccine,” or that Dr. Fauci “created COVID,” or maybe when he mocked the testimonies of police officers who defended the Capitol on January 6 — but I understand the sentiment. I would not want to run into “the worst human being known to mankind” in the Fox lunch room either (Tucker is at the same table as Tomi Lahren and Joe Millionaire).