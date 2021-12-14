Seth Meyers is confused—and he’s not alone. During Monday’s “A Closer Look” segment, the Late Night host spoke for many people when he admitted that he’s sometimes not sure how to process the fact that a sore loser of an American president actually attempted to overturn the results of an election, and that we’re still in the midst in the aftermath of those efforts.

After poking fun at the lack of crowds who showed up this past weekend for the kickoff of Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly’s Magical “History Tour,” Meyers pointed out that the images of all the empty seats were “a vivid demonstration of just how deeply unpopular [Trump] is, which is why he needed to stage a coup to stay in power, and we have overwhelming evidence that that’s exactly what happened.”

After reading off the laundry list of things Trump & co. did in an attempt to swing the results of the 2020 presidential election his way—despite the fact that he lost bigly—Meyers compared the former president to “the guy at the grocery store during Christmas rush who keeps switching checkout aisles.” But what is most confounding to Meyers is how Trump’s increasingly desperate bids to remain in power were simultaneously so inane and insane.

“It’s so disorienting for things to be both this dangerous and this dumb at the same time. Like, how are we supposed to process this? It was both a very real coup attempt that continues to pose a clear and present danger to our democracy, and also one of the dumbest things to ever happen… And yet somehow, things keep getting more dangerous and dumber. Because in the last few days we’ve learned some shocking new details, including the existence of a truly insane PowerPoint presentation that was circling in Trumpworld, laying out the steps for a coup.”

It was, of course, former chief of staff Mark Meadows—whom the Jan. 6 House committee unanimously found in contempt on Monday night—who gave the very same committee a copy of the 38-page PowerPoint presentation titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 Jan,” which is about as surreptitious as labeling your box of porn “Box of Porn.”

“That’s right, they wrote down their plans for a coup in a PowerPoint,” a perplexed Meyers explained. “You know what that means? Congress is going to have to subpoena Clippy!”

You can watch the full clip above.