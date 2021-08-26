Kayleigh McEnany once claimed that she “never lied” as Donald Trump’s press secretary. That, in and of itself, was a lie. She’s now on Fox News (an ideal fit) and continues to gaslight America.

“We are eight months into a Biden presidency,” she said earlier this week on Fox News. “Wrap your head around that. We still have three years and four months left. Look, when President Trump was president, you didn’t see crisis after crisis. You just didn’t see it.” I guess “deadly pandemic that was badly mishandled” doesn’t count as a crisis.

On Wednesday’s Late Night, host Seth Meyers gave a “Closer Look” at McEnany’s curious claim. “She’s right about one thing. You didn’t see crisis after crisis if you were watching Fox,” he said. “More than 400,000 Americans died from COVID under Trump. Also, he got it, and his rallies and White House parties were superspreaders. Trump personally helped spread more disease to more people than a community swimming pool filled with water from the East River.” He then listed some of Trump’s non-crises:

“To say Trump didn’t cycle through crises after crisis is to ignore that much of his inner circle got indicted, his Cabinet had like half a dozen corruption scandals, he praised Nazis, kidnapped migrant children, fired or tried to fire the people investigating him, got caught paying hush money to a porn star, incited a violent insurrection to overthrow an election, helped Saudi Arabia cover up a murder, single-handedly caused the longest government shutdown in American history, and told the Boy Scouts a story about yachts and New York parties.”

But other than that, all good. You can watch the Late Night clip above.