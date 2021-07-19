Seth Meyers is going day-drinking again, and it appears he’s bringing Lorde with him.

In a sign that Hollywood is starting to bring a sense of normalcy back to its late-night offerings, Meyers will host a musical guest in-studio for the first time since lockdowns began as well as bring back the popular segment where he and a fellow celebrity get wasted in an empty bar.

The host of NBC’s Late Night is bringing back his popular segment with pop star Lorde for the first time since the pandemic hit. The late-night show is also returning to a full production musical performance for the first time since March 2020 with the Pure Heroine star. The Grammy Award-winning artist will appear on the show on Wednesday July 21. Lorde will go Day Drinking as well as join Meyers in the studio for an interview and the performance.

Meyers has had a number of celebrities on the segment in the past (you can see a supercut of his greatest hits above) but the feature was on hold during the worst parts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lorde is scheduled to appear on July 21, presumably kicking off a string of in-studio musical performances from this point forward.

Lorde has been making the late-night rounds recently, also appearing on the roof of the Ed Sullivan Theater to perform “Solar Power” on Late Night With Stephen Colbert last week. But there was no day-drinking involved. As far as we know. Either way, this should be a lot of fun.