Joe Biden is not coming for your burgers.

Last Friday, Fox News aired a story that claimed the president’s climate plan would cut 90 percent of meat from the diet of every red-blooded American, meaning you could only (only!) eat pounds of meat per month and one burger a year. The graphic went viral on Twitter, with quote-tweets from Donald Trump Jr. (“I’m pretty sure I ate 4 pounds of red meat yesterday. That’s going to be a hard NO from me.”) and Texas governor Greg Abbott (“Not gotta happen in Texas!”). But on Monday, Fox News had to eat crow (crow is meat) and admit that the story was bogus. The information came from a bogus Daily Mail article, based on a study that was conducted before Biden was president.

“Republicans seem to think Joe Biden’s army of antifa super-soldiers is going to come to your house and take your Dr. Seuss book and your hamburgers, and I’m only slightly exaggerating,” Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers said to kick off Monday’s episode. He continued, “Nowhere in Biden’s plan does it say anything about reducing red meat consumption and Biden has never uttered such a thing. And yet on cue Republicans have run wild with this dumb and completely baseless lie.” Meyers was particularly dumbfounded by Donald Jr.’s “four pounds of red meat” a day tweet.

“Four pounds?! It’s going to be a hard something from you,” he joked. “Try to get some fiber in there, DJ, Jesus! No wonder this weirdo always has the sweaty, bloated vibe of Joey Chestnut at the end of a hot dog eating contest.” You can watch the clip above.