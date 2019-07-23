HBO

One of the highlights of San Diego Comic-Con 2019 was the “Game of Thrones Panel and Q&A Session” in the cavernous Hall H, where fans would finally be able to ask the cast and co-showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff about, well, what the heck happened in season eight. Or so we were led to believe: Weiss and Benioff canceled their scheduled appearance and the event ended before fans could ask any questions. Shortly after the panel ended, Seth Rogen took the stage to discuss AMC’s Preacher and fire some shots at Thrones.

“I just wanna say we’re following the Game of Thrones panel, which is a f*cking nightmare, just objectively,” the Good Boys producer and voice-of-Pumbaa said. “I also know that the showrunners didn’t turn up, because they didn’t want to answer questions about the show… I’m not one of the creators of Game of Thrones, I am the creator of other TV shows, so feel free to ask me any Game of Thrones questions you might have throughout the night.” And they did.

Asked what he thought about the broad strokes of the ending, Rogen said, “I imagine those guys regret making Bran the King because, ultimately, he doesn’t have the best story. [Arya] learned all that face shit, where’d it go?” (Via)

Rogen called Jaime and Cersei Lannister dying in rubble “anti-climactic” and when asked about the fourth and final season of Preacher, he said, “I’m here, at least, so I think that’s a good sign. I’m willing to show my face. There was a world where we could have maybe extended it longer, but to us it felt like [it was good] having a show where nearly every episode was propelling the story forward, and moving towards a final conclusion… in a plotted-out way that was hopefully fast-paced and satisfying — you know, like the end of a TV show.”

Preacher returns to AMC on August 4.