No, it’s no longer 1998. But fans of Sex and the City had better be willing to wash down their Magnolia Bakery cupcakes with a Cosmo as if Bill Clinton were still in office. Because And Just Like That, the upcoming reboot of the award-winning—and often raunchy—series keeps offering up more good news as to which original characters are returning. And while Kim Cattrall obviously won’t be one of them, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that several of the men in the former foursome’s life will be revisiting their roles for the HBO Max series.

Willie Garson, who appeared as Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) other BFF Stanford Blatch; David Eigenberg, who played Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) husband Steve Brady; Mario Cantone, friend of the group and wedding planner extraordinaire Anthony Marentino; and Evan Handler, Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) divorce lawyer-turned-husband Harry Goldenblatt, are all set to reprise their roles alongside their female counterparts. Last month, it was also announced that Chris Noth, Mr. Big himself, will also be joining the show.

“Everyone at And Just Like That is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved Sex and the City characters with the actors who made them so lovable,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said of the news.

According to HBO Max’s official logline, “this new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series” will revisit Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

The 10-episode, limited-edition series will begin shooting in New York City (where else?) this summer.

