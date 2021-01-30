Over its six seasons and two movies, Sex and the City offered a fairy tale New York City — a playground for the rich that largely avoided class disparities as well as any boroughs that aren’t Manhattan. But when its revival, called And Just Like That…, finally drops sometime in the future, it won’t offer mere moneyed escapism. And it won’t pretend like the pandemic that’s still out of control never happened.

Sarah Jessica Parker, the once and future Carrie Bradshaw, told Vanity Fair that the battle against COVID-19 will “obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in. And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”

In fact, it sounds like they’re at least trying to make it a deep look at how Carrie and Miranda and Charlotte (but not, alas, Samantha) would fit into an NYC that has changed so much since their last outing, namely 2010’s movie sequel:

“I think that Cynthia [Nixon], Kristin [Davis], and I are all excited about the time that has passed,” said Parker. “You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today.”

Speaking of which, the writing staff isn’t what it once was. “It’s incredibly diverse in a really exciting way,” Parker said, claiming each one will infuse with it with their own “life experience, political world views, and social world views.”

So there you go: We might get a more woke Sex and the City, featuring someone who came a little close to becoming the state’s governor. Still, Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones will be missed.

(Via Vanity Fair)