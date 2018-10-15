Showtime

Ahead of Shameless‘s season 9 premiere, I predicted that Fiona Gallagher would reach relationship rock bottom with Ford. What I did not suspect was that she’d hit rock bottom in multiple senses or that all of this would happen during the course of one episode. Indeed, the show’s writers dropped an entire season of drama upon Fiona in the sixth episode (the title for which is “Face It, You’re Gorgeous,” which holds no relevance to anything we’ll discuss here), and her entire world has shattered. Not only has Ford revealed himself to be the dirty dog that I suspected him to be, but financially and professionally, she’s also suddenly in the gutter. And tragically, this prompted her to disappear (which she does not do) during the most important family event in years. That would be the show’s farewell to Ian that arrived with an unexpected (and positive!) outcome.

We’ll get to Ian soon, but here’s Fiona’s 24 hours in a nutshell:

Loses her foothold in a major investment deal, in which she’s placed every financial acorn, both current and future.

Breaks an apartment lease that she signed hours earlier.

Realizes that she’ll lose her home.

Gets drunk with one of her employees while dildos fly over her head on a bridge. That part’s pretty dumb, admittedly.

Finds out her “good guy” boyfriend is secretly married.

Totals her car.

Goes MIA and misses Ian’s departure for prison.

Is this truly the worst day of her life? Well, these consequences will outlast the trauma of her prison strip search and finding out about an ex’s heroin use at the altar. Frankly, Fiona may never be the same, and Emmy Rossum’s haunting portrayal of this character’s rapid deterioration makes a mockery of the fact that she’s never been nominated for an Emmy award.

Fiona realizes that all of her carefully placed dominoes could tumble in the wake of one initial setback — a possibility that she should have anticipated but wildly chose to ignore due to her desperation to climb far above the poverty line and prove that a Gallagher doesn’t have to be a failure. Financially, she’s screwed, and she spends much of the episode distracted by being in over her head with the real-estate investment group, which she had brashly insisted upon joining, mostly to prove that she could roll with power players and despite knowing very little about how these things work. Since she mortgaged her only asset (the apartment building that’s her main source of income and the place where she lives) to join this group, Fiona’s now faced with losing everything if she can’t scrape up an extra five digits within days for “unforeseen” expenses.