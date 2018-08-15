Showtime

For those who haven’t watched Shameless (and we’re talking the U.S. version here, for simplicity’s sake), and even for those who have casually binged, the general perception of the show involves a deliciously dysfunctional family portrayed in a humorous light. And that’s partially true, for these characters roll with a multitude of punches in every episode. It’s hard to keep a Gallagher down, after all, but season eight took a different turn by maintaining enough of the show’s light tone while digging up the roots of this family’s emotional paralysis and, even more so, by showing multiple players’ inability to form proper dynamics outside the f*cked-up family unit.

My anti-hero loving friends, that is how this show has persisted in a cherished state, despite all the terrible things within — by hosting antics while steadfastly remaining a character-driven series. That the show could last this long (it’s fast approaching episode 100) past its initial gimmick is one thing. That it can continue to spawn compelling new storylines full of humanity is another. These characters’ plights are familiar — widespread, even — to many viewers, regardless of whether there’s a common struggle to stay above the poverty line.

The thing is, we Americans like to pretend that our current collective garbage fire is tied to recent political cycles, but it damn well has bubbled up for decades. The latchkey kids of yesteryear can attest to that much, and there’s a deep-seated fear that runs rampant for now-adults who didn’t reap the benefits of healthy parental attachment. That’s where we find the Gallagher siblings, who have somehow managed to stay financially afloat, yet their inner selves still bear significant scars, and they can’t progress. This can be difficult to witness.

Still, the show remains irresistibly watchable, thanks to the still-plentiful elements of the ridiculous, including “father” Frank (the role that William H. Macy was born to play) casually amputating his daughter Debbie’s gangrenous toes, or everything that young Liam has been subjected to over the years. It’s also impossible to know whether Ian’s new “Gay Jesus” persona will go anywhere relevant next season. There are, as always, plenty of balls in the air, and much of the seriousness boils down to a word — codependence — that’s widely whispered in therapists’ offices, a term that practically describes an epidemic, which is the cornerstone of why the Gallaghers are so relatable.

Yup, these characters are all in various stages of realizing their codependent trappings and tendencies, and they’re learning (or not) to stand as individuals, whether it’s steeped in substance abuse or something else. For a trio of Gallaghers in particular, they reached crucial points in their recovery while approaching season nine. Let’s see where they stand now.

Lip: Finally Shaking Off (Most Of) The Shackles

Shameless

The eldest Gallagher son (played by Jeremy Allen White) managed to maintain his sobriety throughout the entirety of season eight, even as his own Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor fell off the wagon, and the professor who got Lip into rehab got a DUI and died from an alcohol withdrawal-induced seizure. He risked his life, limbs, and mental well-being to help both mentors while attempting to personify the Twelfth Step — “we tried to carry this message to alcoholics, and to practice these principles in all our affairs” — and the quest threatened to destroy him. He’s consumed by internalizing other people’s problems and trying to control their actions, which is an impossible feat to manage.

Enter Lip’s new sponsor, Barb (Lea DeLaria of Orange Is the New Black), who knows codependence when she sees it, and Lip (like most newfound codependents) couldn’t believe the term applies to him. Yet without the relief found within burdening himself with other people’s problems, Lip didn’t know who the hell he is. “Yeah, I don’t know what that looks like,” he realized.

So, Lip attempted to ignore Barb’s diagnosis and persisted in his Sisyphusian struggle while plotting how to save steal win Sierra back from her baby daddy (played by Chet Haze!). Lip succeeded but relented in the season finale, admitting that he didn’t know how to love anyone because he didn’t even know himself — “I’ve been drunk or high almost every day since I was 12 years old” — in an episode aptly titled, “Sleepwalking.” To Sierra’s question of whether he loved her, Lip let loose:

“I don’t know. I want to. You know, I really do, but I’ve been sleepwalking through my life for years, and I’ve been so loaded, I haven’t known what I want … you know, or who I wanna be or be with, and I just… Fuck! I was drunk on our first date. I was drunk almost the entire time that we were together. I don’t know how to be with myself, let alone someone else. Man, I don’t know what I want, but I know I have to be honest with you.”

Naturally, Sierra didn’t take this news well, but it’s a victory for Lip.

Will Lip Finally Put Himself First In Season 9? Lip finally realized that by “helping” others, he’s actually avoiding the difficult work of fixing and learning about himself. And although he backslid by helping a friend’s niece, Zan, avoid child services (by crashing with him “for a couple of days”), Lip still symbolically ended the season by riding away on the motorcycle he rebuilt. He’ll probably become a father figure to Zan in season nine, but at least he has a healthier outlook and may prioritize boundaries … eventually.