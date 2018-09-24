Showtime

There’s something to be said for leaving a long-term relationship that presents a chronically unsatisfying situation rather than exhibiting something devastating enough to “justifiably” walk away. One recognizes the telltale signals, and the inevitability that things won’t change, and one cuts losses while forgiving oneself for preemptively jumping ship. This may or may not be the case with Emmy Rossum’s decision to leave her role on Shameless after nine seasons (and finally getting equal pay compared to male lead William H. Macy). Yet one thing is clear — her character, Fiona, is the glue that’s held this mess together, during good story arcs and bad. As such, Fiona deserves a sendoff that’s deserving of her stature. Will the series writers will give her one? That’s becoming increasingly unlikely while they fritter away Rossum’s final episodes.

Rossum’s announcement arrived shortly before the season 9’s premiere, so sure, a lot of balls were already in motion. And on such a crowded ensemble show, it’s easy to understand how difficult writers may find it to work in a farewell tour for one character. Yet the series keeps focusing upon dead-end and grating character arcs, including running Ian’s “Gay Jesus off his meds” persona into the ground. Likewise, the show’s still wasting too much time on errant patriarch Frank’s rinse-and-repeat behavior and latest get-rich-quick schemes. This season, Lip’s the only sibling with a consistently compelling arc, all while Fiona continues to simply be saddled with awful relationships. Perhaps Rossum, who never received an Emmy nomination here even when the writers did give her meatier fare (while Macy gets a nod almost every year), simply wants to stop playing out the same tired stories.

Case in point — her latest boyfriend, Ford (the Irish carpenter and baby daddy to several lesbian couples, not to mention the guy who claims that his secret second phone is for having chats with mom), spent this latest episode acting like Fiona’s real-estate success was a true threat to his manliness. And bless her little cotton socks, Fiona’s finally getting tired of his dismissive protests that her latest property investment is a major mistake, even though it’s an almost guaranteed monetary win. Still, one wonders whether this would truly be the hill that the Gallagher matriarch would choose to go out on.