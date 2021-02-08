Disney+’s WandaVision began hitting its stride with last week’s episode causing Marvel fans to toss high praise to Kevin Feige for pulling off the previously unthinkable with the weirdest and wackiest MCU outing yet. With that collective declaration made, the time was more than right for the The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer to drop during the Super Bowl. This series, which will premiere on March 19, looks to bring the MCU into full-on, soaring action mode. It will also give fans the (begrudging) buddy comedy that they’ve been waiting for since for since Sam Wilson refused to move his car seat up for Bucky Barnes in Captain America: Civil War. Well, that very scene is called back in the trailer around the 1:00 mark when Guess Who shows up to confront those superheroes from the title, Falcon and Winter Soldier (before kicking bad-guy booty)?

Heck yeah. This kickass woman, of course, would be Sharon Carter, she who was previously known as Agent 13, and she who eventually became Steve Rogers’ love interest, even making out with him in front of Sam and Bucky in Civil War. Of course, things are probably incredibly awkward these days for Sharon, since Steve decided to travel back in time and live with, you know, Sharon’s aunt (Peggy Carter). Hopefully, this will be verbally addressed, at least in passing, but otherwise, yeah, Sharon did not look too impressed to see Sam and Bucky as their stories pick up after Avengers: Endgame.

The dudes will spend a good chunk of the season taking down Baron Helmut Zemo (the big bad portrayed by Daniel Brühl in Captain America: Civil War), but what of Sharon’s place on this show? She’s possibly no longer in good graces with her (ex-?) employer, and there are rumors of her status out there in the fandom. Marvel Studios has not confirmed said status, but this is definitely the first time we’ve seen her in several years, and oh boy, is she kicking some serious butt here. From the sounds of fan reactions on Twitter, the battle between who’s more badass — Sam or Bucky? — no longer matters, because it’s all about Sharon Carter “doing all the heavy lifting” and so much more.

You love to see it, as the nerds would say. Here’s a poster.

Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere on March 19.