Back in 1992, Sharon Stone hosted Saturday Night Live and starred in an infamous sketch where a group of airline workers repeatedly trick her into removing articles of clothing. Dana Carvey is real sorry about that.

During the latest episode of Carvey and David Spade’s podcast, Fly on the Wall, the former SNL alums invited Stone on as a guest and quickly got to work apologizing for the shady sketch, which also featured Carvey playing an Indian man. So there were layers here.

“I want to apologize publicly for the security check sketch where I played an Indian man and we’re convincing Sharon, her character, or whatever, to take her clothes off to go through the security thing,” Carvey said via The Daily Beast, which prompted Spade to call the whole thing, “So offensive.”

While Stone appreciated the apology, she actually didn’t mind the sketch:

“It’s so 1992, you know, it’s from another era,” Carvey continued. Stone said she actually didn’t mind “being the butt of the joke.” “I know the difference between a misdemeanor and a felony,” she said, “And I think that we were all committing misdemeanors” back then “because we didn’t think there was something wrong then. We didn’t have this sense. That was funny to me, I didn’t care.”

The actress later admitted that she “blacked out” for half of the episode, but she definitely remembered the airport sketch.

“I usually wake up when people start asking me to take my clothes off,” Stone quipped to the two comedians.

