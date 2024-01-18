Dana Carvey returned to his podcast, Fly on the Wall, for the first time since the death of his son Dex Carvey in November. Dex passed away at age 32 from an accidental overdose, and Carvey got candid with co-host David Spade about his journey through grief.

“I’m kind of on the pain train,” Carvey said via Entertainment Weekly. “You don’t know how long you’re going to be on it or when it will stop or when it will get better. In the meantime, all this kind of stuff is very healthy.”

Ultimately, Carvey felt the best thing to do was return to the podcast where some laughter could do him some good.

“I thought about this over the holidays and decided to come back to the podcast because I think, you know, it’s a long day when you’re not working and you get in your head,” the comedian said. “And I think it’s going to be a great break, and I think it’s really cool to laugh.”

Carvey also thanked everyone for the “outpouring online and emailing,” which he called “incredible.” Spade also revealed that he received a touching letter from Chris Farley’s mom to give Carvey. The podcast hosts both worked with Farley on Saturday Night Live before an overdose also took his life at a young age:

“There was so much goodwill out there that was going through me to tell you,” Spade told Carvey on the podcast. “Even Mrs. Farley, Chris’ mom, wrote a letter for me to give to you.” “It’s very sweet,” Carvey said of the support.

Despite returning to the podcast and opening up to listeners, Carvey also stressed that he and his family still need to grief privately.

“It’s me and my wife and our son’s private journey. We’re all together. We do a lot of fun things,” Carvey said. “We hike, go to church, you just want to be sure that you keep moving.”

(Via Entertainment Weekly)