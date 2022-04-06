With only a month to go until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sling rings into theaters, the latest teaser for the Benedict Cumberbatch starring sequel is going surprisingly big on the film’s WandaVision connections. Granted, previous trailers have shown Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff embracing her new identity as the Scarlet Witch, but in true Marvel style, there’s been little in the way of details on how exactly the Disney+ series will fully connect to the film. Well, the new teaser just dropped a pretty big clue.

In the spot, which also kicks off ticket sales for Multiverse of Madness, Wanda is seen reuniting with her twin sons, Billy and Tommy, who were revealed in the WandaVision finale to be illusions created by Wanda. However, in a post-credits scene for the show, Wanda hears their voices while studying the secrets of the Darkhold. As the teaser shows, Wanda does reunite with her sons, but only to watch them vanish in front of her eyes. She describes seeing her sons again as a recurring “nightmare,” but given the immense power of her chaos magic, and the presence of the multiverse, there’s a high probability the boys’ appearance is much more than just a bad dream.

Wanda’s obsession with seeing her children again also bolsters theories that the Scarlet Witch could very well be the film’s main villain or, at the very least, a wild card who causes the multiverse to unravel even further following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6.