‘She-Hulk’ Proves That Wong Cameos Really Are ‘Twitter Armor’ As Marvel Fans Demand More ‘Madisynn And Wongers’

In a creative decision that’s already proving its point, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4 brought back Wong for a second cameo after he made a brief appearance last week to help Emil Blonsky (a.k.a. Abomination) not get screwed at his parole hearing. This time around, Wong had a much larger role as he hired She-Hulk to help him sue stage magician Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro) who’s been recklessly experimenting with actual sorcery. However, Blaze’s tomfoolery introduced a character who’s already going over huge with Marvel fans: the drunken Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim).

After volunteering to come onstage for Blaze’s act, Madisynn is accidentally sent to a demon realm before crashing into Wong’s living room where he’s trying to get down with The Sopranos. While it’s bad enough that Blaze is messing around inter-dimensional portals, Madisynn spoils Wong’s Sopranos episode, and a line has to be drawn somewhere. After enlisting She-Hulk’s help, Wong is able to put a stop to Blaze using mystical arts in his act. In the process, he ends up bonding with Madisynn, who becomes Wong’s new binge-watching buddy.

Within hours of She-Hulk Episode 4 hitting Disney+, Wong and Madisynn immediately started trending on Twitter, which is particularly hilarious because of a gag at the top of the episode. In one of the now-regular fourth-wall breaking moments, Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters cracks a joke that everyone loves Wong and bringing him back is like “giving the show Twitter armor for a week.” The writers couldn’t have been more accurate, as sure enough, Wong reactions started pouring in early Thursday and haven’t showed any signs of slowing down as of this writing.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams new episodes every Thursday on Disney+.

