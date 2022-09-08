In a creative decision that’s already proving its point, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4 brought back Wong for a second cameo after he made a brief appearance last week to help Emil Blonsky (a.k.a. Abomination) not get screwed at his parole hearing. This time around, Wong had a much larger role as he hired She-Hulk to help him sue stage magician Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro) who’s been recklessly experimenting with actual sorcery. However, Blaze’s tomfoolery introduced a character who’s already going over huge with Marvel fans: the drunken Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim).

After volunteering to come onstage for Blaze’s act, Madisynn is accidentally sent to a demon realm before crashing into Wong’s living room where he’s trying to get down with The Sopranos. While it’s bad enough that Blaze is messing around inter-dimensional portals, Madisynn spoils Wong’s Sopranos episode, and a line has to be drawn somewhere. After enlisting She-Hulk’s help, Wong is able to put a stop to Blaze using mystical arts in his act. In the process, he ends up bonding with Madisynn, who becomes Wong’s new binge-watching buddy.

Within hours of She-Hulk Episode 4 hitting Disney+, Wong and Madisynn immediately started trending on Twitter, which is particularly hilarious because of a gag at the top of the episode. In one of the now-regular fourth-wall breaking moments, Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters cracks a joke that everyone loves Wong and bringing him back is like “giving the show Twitter armor for a week.” The writers couldn’t have been more accurate, as sure enough, Wong reactions started pouring in early Thursday and haven’t showed any signs of slowing down as of this writing.

You can see some of the reactions below:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams new episodes every Thursday on Disney+.