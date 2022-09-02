WARNING: Spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below.

After She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped its third episode (in all its Megan Thee Stallion twerking glory), Marvel fans can’t help but wonder what’s really going on with Tim Roth‘s Emil Blonksy/Abomination. In the latest episode, Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters manages to secure Blonsky’s parole despite him complicating matters by slipping out of prison to take part in an underground fight club with Wong as seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, the fight club incident revealed that Blonsky isn’t being entirely truthful with Walters, which raises questions about his real motives in the She-Hulk series.

In a new interview, Roth is asked point blank if Blonsky is truly reformed, and while he doesn’t directly answer the question, his response hints that things aren’t as they seem. Here’s what he told The Wrap about returning to the character:

“You’re dancing on a knife’s edge. The original idea was that he would be — from the first movie, if they ever brought him back — where did we find him? Stan Lee and Kevin [Feige] talked about it; he was sealed and welded into a steel box and dropped to the bottom of the ocean. And then when he is released from that, however it happens, what is he? He’s had time to think. And he’s had time to harness the monster.”

Roth later got cheeky by saying that whatever is happening with Blonsky, “Honestly, I’m discovering it still, maybe.” That said, and here comes a possibly very large spoiler, Roth did get to shoot a scene with Mark Ruffalo, which hasn’t aired yet. Not only that, but Ruffalo is in his “loincloth” as Smart Hulk, so Marvel fans could be treated to a Hulk vs. Abomination rematch or one heck of a team-up.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams new episodes Thursdays on Disney+

(Via The Wrap)