In an episode of The Simpsons that aired earlier this year, the longest-running scripted series in television history acknowledged Hari Kondabolu’s documentary The Problem with Apu, and made everything worse. While Marge is reading a childhood-favorite book to Lisa, she realizes it’s a lot more problematic than she remembers. But by removing the racism, she also, as Lisa notes, takes out the conflict. “Well what am I supposed to to?” Marge asks, to which her daughter responds, “It’s hard to say. Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive, is now politically incorrect. What can you do?” Cut to an autographed photo of Apu on her bedside table. “Some things will be dealt with at a later date,” Marge says. “If at all,” Lisa adds.

When Simpsons creator Matt Groening was asked about the documentary, he replied, “I’m proud of what we do on the show. And I think it’s a time in our culture where people love to pretend they’re offended. We’ll let the show speak for itself.” That’s the issue, though, isn’t it? The show spoke for itself, and it did not go over well. (For what it’s worth, Hank Azaria, who’s voiced Apu since his introduction in season one’s “The Telltale Head,” is willing to “step aside.”) Groening, who’s out promoting his new animated series, Netflix’s Disenchantment, was asked by the New York Times to clarify his comments: