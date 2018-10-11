‘The Simpsons’ And ‘South Park’ Fans Are Debating The Ending Of The ‘Cancel The Simpsons’ Episode

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.11.18

COMEDY CENTRAL

In the latest episode of South Park, “The Problem with a Poo,” Matt Stone and Trey Parker (who, as nearly always, wrote the script) appeared to take a shot at The Simpsons. It’s right there in the title: “The Problem with a Poo” is a reference to The Problem with Apu, Hari Kondabolu’s documentary centered on the problematic Kwik-E-Mart employee. At the end of the episode, Mr. Hankey is banished from South Park and heads to “a place that accepts racist, awful beings like him,” somewhere that doesn’t “care about bigotry and hate.” Cut to: Springfield, where a crudely drawn Apu is waiting for the joyful christmas poo.

Then, the final blow.

COMEDY CENTRAL

Shortly after “The Problem with a Poo” aired, Kondabolu tweeted, “Did @SouthPark just side with me? WHAT IS HAPPENING? #CancelTheSimpsons #PleaseDontThough.” (Kondabolu has said in multiple interviews that he’s a big fan of The Simpsons, and that “my friends and I watched it from the get-go.” The Problem with Apu wasn’t made out of hatred; it was made because he expects one of the greatest shows of all-time to be better.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Simpsons#South Park
TAGSsouth parkTHE SIMPSONS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 1 week ago 26 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP