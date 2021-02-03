Getty Image
TV

The Best ‘Skins’ Cast Is All Over The Golden Globes Nominations

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

With all due respect to the second and third generation casts, the Skins first generation cast just hits differently, y’know?

The British teen series launched the careers of a few of Hollywood’s most talented stars, three of whom were nominated for a Golden Globe this morning: Nicholas Hoult (Tony) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for The Great; Daniel Kaluuya (Posh Kenneth) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for Judas and the Black Messiah; and Dev Patel (Anwar) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for The Personal History of David Copperfield. Those three have been killing it for years — Hoult in Mad Max: Fury Road; Kaluuya in Get Out and Widows; and Patel in Slumdog Millionaire — but there are other non-Globes nominated cast members with strong careers, as well.

Joe Dempsie (Chris) and Hannah Murray (Cassie) were in Game of Thrones as Gendry and Gilly, respectively, while Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Sketch) has appeared in episodes of Luther, Peaky Blinders, and Detectorists. April Pearson (Michelle) is an independent filmmaker, Kaya Scodelario (Effy, the second generation lead) was in The Maze Runner movies and scored the main role in the upcoming Resident Evil reboot, and the Wikipedia for Mike Bailey (Sid) notes that he “still wears glasses,” which is cool. Also, The Crown great Olivia Colman, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama, was in a third-gen cast episode, so she kinda counts, too.

But for now, let’s celebrate the Skins trio and their Globes nominations.

The Golden Globes air on NBC on February 28.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×