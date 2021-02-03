The Best ‘Skins’ Cast Is All Over The Golden Globes Nominations

With all due respect to the second and third generation casts, the Skins first generation cast just hits differently, y’know?

The British teen series launched the careers of a few of Hollywood’s most talented stars, three of whom were nominated for a Golden Globe this morning: Nicholas Hoult (Tony) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for The Great; Daniel Kaluuya (Posh Kenneth) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for Judas and the Black Messiah; and Dev Patel (Anwar) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for The Personal History of David Copperfield. Those three have been killing it for years — Hoult in Mad Max: Fury Road; Kaluuya in Get Out and Widows; and Patel in Slumdog Millionaire — but there are other non-Globes nominated cast members with strong careers, as well.

Joe Dempsie (Chris) and Hannah Murray (Cassie) were in Game of Thrones as Gendry and Gilly, respectively, while Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Sketch) has appeared in episodes of Luther, Peaky Blinders, and Detectorists. April Pearson (Michelle) is an independent filmmaker, Kaya Scodelario (Effy, the second generation lead) was in The Maze Runner movies and scored the main role in the upcoming Resident Evil reboot, and the Wikipedia for Mike Bailey (Sid) notes that he “still wears glasses,” which is cool. Also, The Crown great Olivia Colman, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama, was in a third-gen cast episode, so she kinda counts, too.

But for now, let’s celebrate the Skins trio and their Globes nominations.

It's so great to see the Skins season 1 cast still dominating all these years later, with Daniel Kaluuya, Dev Patel and Nicholas Hoult all nominated for #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/0G5JKeRiX5 — Stacy Lambe (@sllambe) February 3, 2021

That Skins Gen 1 cast really keep doing the damn thing though don’t they? #GoldenGlobes — Sophie Thomas (@soapstud) February 3, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya, Dev Patel & Nicholas Hoult all with #GoldenGlobes nominations. So good to see the original Skins cast doing so well in their careers! — Ed McGee (@EdRoss0210) February 3, 2021

Nicholas, Daniel, and Dev all nominated for Golden Globes. My Skins heart 😭. — Sammy Yvonne #TeamZilla (@SailorSammy93) February 3, 2021

Dev Patel AND Nicholas Hoult are nominated for Golden Globes??? SKINS NATION RISE THIS IS OUR YEAR — Strawberry Jam (@rwbesocute) February 3, 2021

The way I said “Skins Gen 1 rights” ………..much to think about https://t.co/btZ8JNkHH2 — loora | Golden Globe Nominee Nicholas Hoult (@mandaloora) February 3, 2021

The Golden Globes air on NBC on February 28.