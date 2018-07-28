The CW

It’s been a few months now since Allison Mack was arrested for her involvement with the alleged sex cult NXIVM. Mack is accused of helping to recruit — and brand — sex “slaves” for the cult’s leader, Keith Raniere. Mack has even admitted that the branding ritual in the sex cult was her idea.

Since that time, we’ve learned that the entire saga surrounding the cult and Mack’s subsequent arrest will be turned into a TV series, and child-star Mara Wilson has even spoked about why someone like Mack might be amenable to joining a sex cult.

One group we haven’t heard much from are Allison Mack’s co-stars on the television series for which she is best known, Smallville. We have heard some from Kristen Kreuk, who was involved with NXIVM. In fact, she recruited Mack into the organization. However, Kreuk left the before it allegedly turned into a sex cult.

Now, for the first time, Michael Rosenbaum — who played Lex Luthor Smallville — is opening up about Mack’s involvement with the cult.

On Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, Rosenbaum — answering a caller’s question — stated that, until now, “I’ve chosen not to talk about it, this because it’s so shocking,” he said. “When I was on that show, Allison was the sweetest, most professional. She was a great girl, a great actress.”