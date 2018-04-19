Tina Fey And Amy Schumer Will Help Close Out Season 43 Of ‘SNL’

#Nicki Minaj #Amy Schumer #Tina Fey #SNL
04.18.18 1 hour ago

Comedy Central

Donald Glover may be pulling double duty on SNL when the show returns in May, but we now know who will close out season 43 of the show in the weeks that follow Glover. May 12th and May 19th will be hosted by Amy Schumer and Tina Fey respectively, making it Fey’s second appearance this season and the fourth SNL alum to host this year.

Schumer will be joined by Kacey Musgraves as musical guest, while Fey will be supported by Nicki Minaj fresh off the release of “Chun Li.” It is sure to be a super-sized episode considering the names at the top of the episode, plus the chances of other former SNL cast members making an appearance have to be high too.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj#Amy Schumer#Tina Fey#SNL
TAGSAMY SCHUMERI feel prettyKacey MusgravesNicki MinajSNLTINA FEY

What To Listen To

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 14 hours ago 3 Comments
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 1 day ago 10 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 2 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 5 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP