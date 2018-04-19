Tina Fey And Amy Schumer Will Help Close Out Season 43 Of ‘SNL’

Comedy Central

Donald Glover may be pulling double duty on SNL when the show returns in May, but we now know who will close out season 43 of the show in the weeks that follow Glover. May 12th and May 19th will be hosted by Amy Schumer and Tina Fey respectively, making it Fey’s second appearance this season and the fourth SNL alum to host this year.

Schumer will be joined by Kacey Musgraves as musical guest, while Fey will be supported by Nicki Minaj fresh off the release of “Chun Li.” It is sure to be a super-sized episode considering the names at the top of the episode, plus the chances of other former SNL cast members making an appearance have to be high too.