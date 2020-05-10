‘SNL At Home’ Let The Kids Drink And Prank On The Season Finale

The final episode of SNL At Home on Saturday featured parents at their breaking point. Tina Fey joined Weekend Update to bemoan teaching her children Latin and offering a prayer for mothers, but the rest of the episode featured moments where parents were looking for any sort of relief.

The first of which is above, a music video simply titled ‘Song For The Kids’ that features parents justifying giving their children anywhere from a little bit of booze to somewhere just short of blackout drunk. Billed as a public service announcement, it featured a clearly false claim from Child Services, which could curiously not be reached for comment. Accompanying the singing was images of (presumably) the cast members’ children getting drunk, with bottles of liquor and beer strewn about as they party like they’re old enough to remember 1999.

“We used to give kids whiskey to help them fall asleep,” one line went. “So a teeny tiny White Claw is just a babysitter on the cheap.”

It was all clearly filmed with mocktails and beer bottles filled with water — and it’s actually kind of cute — but it’s some clearly bad advice from desperate people who have been trapped inside teaching and taking care of their children in captivity for more than two months now.

Later on, ‘Brandon’ was the star of a sketch where a lame dad — Mikey Day — got pranked by his son. The sketch started with the boy loading a Nerf gun and shooting his dad, then escalated to putting thumbtacks on his toilet seat and changing all the contacts in his phone to Gigi Hadid.

The funniest bit of the sketch was changing his Zoom background to a picture of his boss’s daughter, if only for the space work from Day and Kenan Thompson’s extremely weirded out boss. The lesson, if anything, from the night was that parents need even more praise on this Mother’s Day weekend, and everyone needs just a little bit more space these days.