The season finale of SNL At Home saw the cast pull out all the stops, starting with an impressive get in “host” Kristen Wig and a musical tribute to mothers from Boyz II Men. But it got started with Alec Baldwin giving a special gift to graduates and drinking bleach as Donald Trump.

Reprising the character who appeared “by phone” during the first SNL At Home, Baldwin put on a makeup-less Trump impression to address the Class of 2020 on what’s certainly going to be a disappointing graduation year for many. Trump appeared over more favorable picks like Axel Rose, the murder hornets and the “Elon Musk-Grimes baby.”

“My valet got the virus so I had to do my own makeup,” Trump said. “I had to resort to a Liza Minelli TikTok makeup tutorial.

Baldwin said his Trump was treated poorly, worse than Lincoln, which got some folks up in arms that got them muted.

“Hey, let’s mute him. Let’s mute a lot of the jazz types,” Baldwin said when the cast members of color spoke to object to his speech.

Trump drank some Clorox bleach, which he called “invincibility juice.” As graduates started to log off the Zoom call, he gave out what he claimed it would be inspirational advice.

“Reach for the stars because if you’re a star they’ll let you do it,” Trump said.

Baldwin finished the opening segment by saying “Taped from my home, one last time: It’s Saturday Night Live.” It’s not clear if that means he’s finally done with playing Trump on the show or if he simply meant it was the season finale of what’s been three straight SNL At Home episodes, but it certainly was a fitting way to end the first sketch of one of the strangest seasons of SNL ever made.