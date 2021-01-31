Fresh off a holiday break that, well, missed a whole lot of things, Saturday Night Live returned for the first time in 2021 to check on what still works in the United States of America.

Rather than set the stage for the show’s return by tackling a specific political moment, Kate McKinnon addressed a wide variety of topics by hosting a pretend talk show where she interviewed one guest at a time to help the show catch up on things. First up was Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, played by Cecily Strong, who essentially covered her very real conspiracy beliefs that the Parkland Shooting was a hoax, an anti-semitic belief that wildfires were caused by a Jewish space laser and that 9/11 didn’t happen.

“So government doesn’t work,” McKinnon said. “And honestly I regret not taking that gun.”

The segment also introduced “Derrick Boner” as the majority shareholder of GameStop, touching on the stock market for the first of many times in the episode. OJ Simpson made an appearance as well, as did John Krasinski as Tom Brady, who apparently still works. In fact, Brady was pitched as “the only goddamn thing this country can still rely on.” Except, of course, that he’s a Trump supporter.

You can watch the full video above to see what’s broken in America. There’s a long list of things they didn’t get to, somehow, but with four more new SNLs on the way they just might keep this segment running each week to fully catch up.