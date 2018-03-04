Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’ve all had to deal with some rogue bugs making their way into our lives, and when crushing them under the heavy weight of disgust and a tissue isn’t enough, we turn to the chemical sprays. Charles Barkley is “Ned,” and he has a different solution: Ned’s Roach Away.

NRA is the only way to truly handle a roach problem, because Ned knows that the only way to stop a bad roach, is a good roach with a gun. As he explains, Ned has trained a personal army of roaches armed with AR-15s to go out and eliminate all of the roaches that are enc-roaching on property and lives.

Look at them. Accurate. As the commercial states: these are trained roaches on a private firing range.

At the low price of $59.99, you too can have a small army of heavily-armed roaches deployed to kill the unwanted roaches that are making your life hell. The new roaches will patrol your house and execute the other roaches without abandon, so get used to tiny little roach gunshots, that means its working.

"At Ned's, we know the only thing that can stop a bad roach is a good roach with a gun." #SNL pic.twitter.com/TbrQpkczo2 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 4, 2018

And the best part? The gun-toting roaches will give birth to other roaches who will inherit their parent’s guns, and the cycle will begin anew as armed roaches slaughter each other into eternity.