Charles Barkley Uses His ‘SNL’ Monologue To Defend Speaking Out As An Athlete (And Make Fun Of Lebron’s Hairline)

#Charles Barkley #NBA #LeBron James #Fox News #SNL
Managing Editor, Trending
03.04.18

Charles Barkley’s fourth time hosting SNL started as expected, with the former NBA great fumbling some of his lines in his monologue before using it say something great. The main focus of his monologue ended up being the year of athletes using their position to speak out on important issues. This gained some new momentum thanks to some recent comments made by Fox News host Laura Ingraham where she told LeBron James to “shut up and dribble.”

According to Barkley, there is nothing wrong with athletes speaking out and saying what they want. He’s the perfect example because he’s said what he’s wanted to say all his career and it hasn’t done him any harm. He is the man who famously said, “I am not a role model,” and he’s still hosting SNL for the fourth time. Not only that, but he’s on television weekly throughout the NBA season and can’t seem to do any wrong.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Charles Barkley#NBA#LeBron James#Fox News#SNL
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYFOX NEWSLeBron JamesNBASNL

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP