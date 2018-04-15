‘SNL’ Welcomes Back Nasim Pedrad For Its Own Take On Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’

04.15.18

Much like their take on Serial and Going Clear in the past, SNL is pretty good at mimicking the hot documentary-style — or podcast — of the moment. So with Netflix’s Wild, Wild Country making headlines and creating discussion about cults and the nation’s history, the late-night comedy staple is here to deliver a perfect parody. Not only does it feature an MVP performance from Kenan Thompson, but it also welcomes back Nasim Pedrad to the show for a fun cameo.

Obviously, Pedrad’s return was likely the result of John Mulaney hosting given their connection on his short-lived Fox sitcom, but it is also the latest in a string of past cast members making appearances this season. And as for Thompson, between the lobster sketch, LaVar Ball, and this appearance, he was the solid bedrock for SNL this week. His Compton transplant here is ridiculous and the wild card of the bunch.

