After Succession star Kieran Culkin hosts this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, the sketch comedy show is getting a double dose of Marvel. On November 12, Loki star Jonathan Majors will host with musical guest Taylor Swift. A week later, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu will step in as host with musical guest Saweetie.

November on SNL! pic.twitter.com/LqwRCeUdxY — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 2, 2021

While Majors is becoming a, well, major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he gears up to fully become Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania following his well-received performance in Loki, the actor will actually be on hand to promote his upcoming Netflix film, The Harder They Fall. In the Western film, which starts streaming November 3, Majors plays a ruthless outlaw who won’t stop until he hunts down his former partner played by Idris Elba.

As for Liu, he’ll be coming in riding high on his breakout performance in Shang-Chi. After employing a dual streaming and theatrical release for Black Widow that resulted in Scarlett Johansson suing Disney, Marvel rolled the dice by making Shang-Chi a theatrical-only release, and it delivered. Big time. Shang-Chi‘s box office was so huge that Venom: Let There Be Carnage actually moved its release date up after rumors that Sony would punt it into January. Meanwhile, any and all talks of Eternals getting a Disney+ with Premier Access release went out the window as it became clear that Marvel movies have enough juice to pull in audiences even during a pandemic.

(Via Saturday Night Live on Twitter)