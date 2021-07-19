As It Turns Out, Jonathan Majors Voiced The ‘Loki’ Time Keepers, Too

While Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country, The Last Black Man in San Francisco) appearance in Loki might have come as a big surprise for folks not yet expecting to see Kang (or at least a variant of him) make his big MCU debut, it turns out he actually made it even earlier than we thought. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Loki executive producer and director Kate Herron revealed Jonathan Majors provided his talents elsewhere in the Marvel series as the voice behind all three of the fabled — and non-existent — Time Keepers:

“Something that was really fun for me was we hadn’t, for example, cast the voice of the Time Keepers yet, because you know Wizard of Oz was an obvious reference of ours. I was like, ‘Oh, let’s get Jonathan to do it, because he’s an amazing character actor,” she said. “We sent him the art of all the characters and it was really fun [because] he was sending us all of these different voices he could do for each character, which was great.”

For those left wanting even more of Major’s charismatic performances, the great news is his MCU career doesn’t end with Loki. In addition to potentially being in Loki season 2, you can look forward to seeing Majors reprise his role of Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. He could even make an appearance in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Mutliverse of Madness, both of which are rumored to contain multiple dimensions, which sounds pretty Kang like to us. Either way, you can rest assured we’ll be seeing plenty of Kang in Marvel’s near future.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)