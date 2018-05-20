The final cold open of the season on SNL tried to copy another famous finale to say goodbye to Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump and his crew until the fall. Using the iconic final sequence from The Sopranos finale, the show awkwardly places Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Michael Cohen, and the two Trump boys at Holsten’s diner for a meeting. We’ve got Journey on the jukebox, some awkward talk about the Russia investigation and China in the booth, and a guy who looks a lot like Robert DeNiro playing Robert Mueller sitting the corner.

It’s an excellent send-up The Sopranos, even if it does have to involve Donald Trump and the show mucks up the ending. But it will mean a lot more if we never see Baldwin’s Trump again and the show moves past this for something new. It probably won’t, but people can dream.