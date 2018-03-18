‘SNL’ Tries To Help You Balance Work And Bathroom Breaks At The Office In The Most Disgusting Way Possible

#Bill Hader #SNL
03.18.18 1 min ago

As expected, Bill Hader has a lovely return visit to Saturday Night Live. We were treated to Stefon popping by, a return to The Californians and Hader playing a rather sexual elderly man. On top of it all, we also got the decorated SNL vet having to deal with someone defecating into a lamp at work. The glamour of television!

Bill Hader plays a frustrated boss in the cheerfully disgusting “Undercover Office Potty” sketch where an office schmo (played with workplace doofus charm by Beck Bennett) has sorted out a brilliant timesaving tip. Instead of leaving his office to use the toilet, he can simply use his “undercover office potty” lamp to get around the issue. You see, the lamp has a compartment that allows an average joe to uncork their poo in with no one being the wiser. Well, until the stink and Bennett’s frequent BMs in assorted other office supplies sells him out.

“Why would you do this?” screams Hader at this employee over his unsanitary productivity strategy.

It’s been a banner season for SNL sketches revolving around pooping. Heck, Kevin Hart had his own office bathroom issues on the program just a few months back. Have fun coming across office supplies at work come Monday and not thinking of Beck Bennett pushing out human waste!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bill Hader#SNL
TAGSBECK BENNETTBILL HADERSNL

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP