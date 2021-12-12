A lot happened this week, as it always does in our wackadoodle world. Jussie Smollett was found guilty of staging a hate crime. Multiple Trump allies refused to play ball with the committee investigating the lead-up to the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. Someone set the Fox News Christmas tree ablaze. And SNL made sure to cover it all on Weekend Update.

“A jury declared Jussie Smollett really bad at acting,” co-host Colin Jost cracked about one of a number of recent high profile trials. “Smollett was found guilty of charges of staging a hate crime; it was the worst staged hate crime since my all-Christian production of Fiddler on the Roof.”

Jost also joked about another case that almost certainly won’t end with guilty parties being punished. “And in legal news where someone won’t definitely get convicted, Donald Trump is being investigated for fraud by New York Attorney General who wants to dispose Trump on Jan. 7,” he said. He then made sure to note the significance of that date, saying, “C’mon, Jan. 7? That’s the day after his big anniversary!”

Co-host Michael Che made sure to cover the week’s strangest news. “After a tree outside Fox News Channel was set on fire by a homeless man, Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt said ‘This scrooge is not going to get a way with it!’” Che said. “And nothing has ever explained Fox News Channel better than a rich white lady calling a homeless man ‘scrooge’!”

You can watch Weekend Update in the video above.