What was the biggest news of last week? Was it the continued fall of Kanye West? Was it one of the hot mess midterm debates, such as the one between Dr. Oz and John Fetterman? What about Elon Musk finally buying Twitter (and instantly unleashing the racist hounds)? For their most recent Weekend Update, SNL covered it all, but started with the latter.

“This week, Elon Musk officially bought Twitter for $44 billion, beating out the next highest offer of zero dollars,” co-host Colin Jost cracked. “Musk sent an open letter to advertisers saying that he doesn’t want Twitter to become a ‘free-for-all hellscape,’ because that’s his plan for Mars.”

Michael Che then took on arguably the GOP’s most chaotic candidate. “Herschel Walker denied allegations from a second woman that he pushed her to have an abortion, saying, ‘I’m done with this foolishness’ — which is also what Walker says when he takes off the condom,” he joked.

Jost skewered another key race: the one in Pennsylvania between Oz and Fetterman. He joked about the latter’s underwhelming performance, where he tried to wrestle with his medical maladies. He also pointed out that Oz really had a pyrrhic victory, saying he did “slightly better than a recent stroke victim.”

Then there was Ye, whose pivot into a fount of anti-Semitic comments has led to him being dropped by untold companies, even losing a key wax figure. “Things are definitely getting way out of hand in this country,” Che said, “because when I heard a guy barged into a house with a hammer looking for Nancy Pelosi, my first thought was, ‘Oh no, was it Kanye?’”

You can watch the segment in the video above.