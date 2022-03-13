Russia invaded Ukraine three weeks ago, and it hasn’t gone as swimmingly as they hoped. The Ukrainian people, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, have put up a fight. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost support among the American rightwing. Well, not all of it. Former president Donald Trump continues to mumble aimlessly when asked to condemn the leader, whose invasion he’s called “savvy” and “genius.”

On SNL’s Weekend Update, hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che tried to find the funny in a tragic situation. “Russia has passed a ‘fake news’ law that makes it illegal for any organization to report information that contradicts what the government says,” Jost joked, “which explains the recent headline, ‘6-foot-5 Putin Not Insane.’”

Jost also discussed reports that, after McDonald’s announced they were closing their eateries in Russia, locals have been “hoarding” their wares. That, he said, included some “honorary Russians,” at which points the famous image of Trump flashing thumbs up while surrounded by an ocean of McDonald’s food popped up.

Che, meanwhile, tried to make light of rising gas prices, saying fuel has become “so expensive, that America, we might have to move back in with our ex,” he said, adding, “Come on, Iraq. You know we never stopped loving you, baby.”

The two also took on Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who’s hopping mad that people keep slamming him over the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill that just passed in his state. The bill, which prohibits the teaching of gender identity and LGBTQIA+ issues in kindergarten through the third grade, has been slammed as homophobic and transphobic, prompting DeSantis, an angry man caught on video bullying students, to scream at his critics. That includes Disney, the monster corporation who effectively owns a fiefdom in his state, and whom he dubbed “Woke Disney.”

“Florida governor Ron DeSantis, seen here waving COVID into the club, attacked Disney for opposing the state’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, calling the company a woke corporation,” Jost told the crowd. “Disney denied the claims of wokeness with roughly 90 years of cartoons,” he said, showing images of the company’s extremely un-“woke” cartoons over the decades.

You can watch Weekend Update in the videos above and below.