‘SNL’ Will Return To Taping Episodes In New York In October

The final SNL At Home had its cast members dreaming of New York City, and it seems the sketch comedy crew will get its wish this fall. The New York Post reported Friday that Saturday Night Live would resume filming episodes at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center in New York come October.

SNL will return to its iconic studio at 30 Rockefeller Center and resume live, in-person broadcasting on Oct. 3, NBC announced Thursday. The episode will kick off the long-running variety show’s 46th season.

The news comes after the show’s 45th season finished remotely, with three SNL From Home episodes all shot from cast members’ homes and apartments and edited together for a full-length Saturday night broadcast. No host or season length or schedule came with the announcement, nor is it clear if the show will have its signature live audience come October.

While NBC has given the go-ahead to resume in-studio production, it is unclear whether or not there will be an in-studio audience. NBC has not released a full schedule of episodes past the Oct. 3 premiere, though the 2020 presidential election is sure to figure heavily into the show’s subject matter.

It is good news for the cast, though, as there were some considerable challenges that came with filming at home. There was also a lot of home-based material that likely would run a bit dry after a few months off, so getting back in New York and tackling… [checks notes] the presidential election would probably be a nice change of pace. Oh my.