Stillking Films

Babies taste good on TNT, but they taste best on TBS.

The long-in-development Snowpiercer show, based on Bong Joon-ho’s apocalyptic-action film of the same name, is still happening, but it’s moving from TNT to TBS. The new network also set a premiere date of spring 2020 and announced that the series has already been picked up for season two.

“Snowpiercer is the perfect show to kick-off TBS’ entry into dramas with intricate storytelling, stunning visuals, and first-class acting,” TBS general manager Brett Weitz said (the network’s only original scripted programming has been comedies like Search Party and Miracle Workers). “We believe in the longevity of this series and that audiences will be amazed by the fantastical world that brings to life such relevant social, political, and environmental issues.”

The series, which has roughly the same plot as the movie, follows the final remnants of humanity aboard the Snowpiercer, a perpetually-moving train that circles the globe; shoes are thrown, protein bars are consumed, and there’s a clash among classes. Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton have been swapped out for Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs (in different roles), along with Mickey Sumner, Annalise Basso, and Alison Wright (Martha from The Americans!).

Before the show, you should watch the movie. America’s Ass wants you to.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)