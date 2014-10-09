So, About That Time 7th Heaven’s Stephen Collins Admonished Jessica Biel For A Racy Underage Photoshoot…

Some of you may remember Gear magazine. Founded in 1998 by professional sleazebag Bob Guccione, Jr. (the eldest son of the Penthouse publisher and the former boyfriend of Anne Coulter), Gear magazine was a fairly fratty publication, and because it was pigeonholed into the Maxim/FHM category, it struggled to stay afloat until it was eventually shuttered, five years after its first issue.
However, the magazine did make headlines briefly in March of 2000 by running a very racy photoshoot of Jessica Biel, who was 17 at the time. This was the cover.
The photoshoot inside the magazine was even more racy. They did help to change our perception of Biel, and they were a huge success for Gear Magazine. That said, a year later, Jessica Biel admitted the photoshoot was a terrible idea, as she told EW.
First of all, I wasn’t happy with those pictures either. I saw pictures that were different from the ones that ran in the magazine. We thought the layout was going to be much more subdued. I’m talking about how much was shown of my chest area. So I was shocked and my family was heartbroken about the pictures that ran. It was really difficult, but you know, it’s over now and I’m OK with it and my family knows that that’s never ever going to happen again.
Five years later, when Esquire named her Sexiest Woman Alive, Biel was even more adamant about her regret.
“A lot of people said to me, That was the bravest thing I’ve ever seen anybody do,” she says. “But I was miserable. It was horrible. I was humiliated. I just wanted my family to forgive me….I was taken advantage of in many different ways. Now I can look at the pictures and not be disgusted, and I don’t have to cry about it. I look at it as a learning experience.”
Because of that photoshoot, Biel refused to do nude scenes until 2009’s Powder.
One of the people who was most outspoken about the photoshoot in 2000, however, was one Stephen Collins, the patriarch of 7th Heaven whose past transgressions with underage girls came to light this week. In fact, Collins was one of the the most outspoken people about the pictures.
“The press has gotten Jessica Biel’s age wrong in their recent stories about her,” says Collins, Biel’s minister father on the show. “She’s not 18, as has been widely reported. She’s 17, a minor.
” And as such, he said, “Jessica’s photo spread was child pornography. I don’t want my kid to get the message that that’s okay.
Collins and his wife, actress Faye Grant, have a 10-year-old daughter, and he says, “As a parent of a young daughter, this is very disturbing to me.”
He found that disturbing, did he? You know what I found disturbing? THAT AUDIOTAPE WHERE STEPHEN COLLINS CONFESSES TO INAPPROPRIATELY TOUCHING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL. But yeah, Collins. You were totally right. You wouldn’t want kids to get the message that posing for racy photographs is a bad idea, when there are much, much worst messages you could give them.
Hypocrite.
Source: NYDaily News via US
“Because of that photoshoot, Biel refused to do nude scenes until 2009’s Powder.”
The people at Gear are history’s greatest monsters.
Agreed, tho I’m still trying to remember if Biel played the Mary Steenburgen role or the Sean Patrick Flanery role in the Powder remake. Hell it could have even been Goldblum’s role for all I know.
I remember that photo shoot fondly…
Fondle-y?
I think you misunderstood him. His point was that the photos made her look too old. Totally killed his boner.
Collins was just afraid that would upset the 7th Heaven money train, and that stuff should be kept in the bedroom–his bedroom.
I’m sorry. I just can’t get past “coolest Spring fashion…starring Fred Durst”.
And Moby. God the early 2000’s really did suck didn’t they?
Backwards hats and cargo shorts were all the rage.
Even in 2000, the NFL had murderers in their midst…
Right?! I got a kick out of that.
So wait, I just googled that photo shoot before I read the part about her being 17. Should I be worried about the Feds?
regret ..ppppfffffffffftttt…shaaaat up !!!
“It’s absolutely disgusting ;she has developed breasts *hork* and *gag* hips. Was that pubic hair I caught a glimpse of? *wretch* I’ll bet she even had her period.” *throws up uncontrollably* – Stephen Collins
We’re still workin on that AIDS cure.
A confession isn’t a conviction is it? As far as I know the legal system there still needs to be a trial.
Are you suggesting he’s not guilty? Usually when someone admits to a crime, the trial is a formality
I saying specifically that he hasn’t been found guilty of anything. He hasn’t even admitted to a crime in a court of law. You can get arrested for admitting but not imprisoned (So my lawyer friend tells me).
What I’m saying is that I’m tired of reading articles about people where the trial is a forgone conclusion. Either our system is completely broken and we need to fix it, or we should let it do it’s job.
So you believe OJ is innocent then? Something being decided in court doesn’t make it true or not true, the fact that it happened makes it true. A person saying they did something usually means it happened. People who commit crimes get away with it all the time, that doesn’t make them innocent. If you honestly believe Stephen Collins didn’t do something he’s on tape confessing to doing, you’re living in another plane of reality I can’t even comprehend.
I could bring up many many cases of people admitting to crimes that they never committed so why do you bring up OJ?
If you honestly believe that everyone who has ever admitted to doing something has automatically done it, you’re living on another plane of reality because we know that isn’t true.
The fact is our system does have problems, but to completely bypass it and sit on your couch watching Nancy Grace going “OH yeah I know the facts that person is GUILTY!” Is utter bullshit.
Suggesting that the trial is a formality is just factually wrong, it is NOT just a formality.
” ugh Jessica those pictures are so disgusting. What were you thinking? if you had to them couldn’t you do them like ten years ago….” is what he probably said
Just a heads up.. I think you meant 2009’s “Powder Blue”, not “Powder”.. Confused the hell out of me. I just kept thinking, “Who the hell remade ‘Powder’, & why was there a nude scene?!”