Jensen Ackles‘ performance as Soldier Boy is far and far away one of the best parts of The Boys Season 3. The Supernatural star brought a weary swagger to the classic Supe who presented the first real major threat to Antony Starr’s Homelander. Ackles’ deep, commanding voice also did some heavy lifting selling what’s basically an extremely dark (and horny) version of Captain America.

The hit Amazon series clearly knows that The Boys fans are all about Soldier Boy, so on Friday, the Vought International Twitter account shared a “preview” for Soldier Boy’s classic movie Red Thunder, which will now be available on the in-universe streaming platform Vought++ that recently took a not-so-veiled jab at the HBO Max fiasco. Obviously, the movie doesn’t really exist, but as Ackles revealed to Entertainment Weekly earlier in the summer, he actually shot more than just a promo. The actor filmed full scenes for Red Thunder, and now, you can watch one of them below.

We saw your tweets, opened your emails, and read your one-star reviews. That’s why we’re making the brave choice to bring Soldier Boy back to Vought++. Films like Red Thunder will now have this content warning to properly prepare patriots before they press play! pic.twitter.com/2r6AsKVpuP — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) August 11, 2022

Of course, The Boys account added a heaping helping of parody to the mix. According to the Vought tweet, Red Thunder will have a content warning to “properly prepare patriots before they press play.”

“This film portrays Soldier Boy as a hero of the American people,” the warning reads. “Though his time spent in Russian captivity radicalized him to a point where he took the life of Vought’s bravest lesbian, Queen Maeve, that should not dissuade us from remembering his time as a defender of democracy and freedom. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact so that we may all learn the lessons of history, together. Viewer discretion is advised.”

The first three seasons of The Boys are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

(Via Vought International on Twitter)