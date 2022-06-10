Jensen Ackles is known for many things, mostly acting, but also the fact that he is no stranger to belting out a tune every once in a while and kind of killing it. Perhaps the writers of The Boys found this out and decided to use his talents for good in a new clip from the Amazon series.
Ackles’ character, a superhero by the name of Solider Boy (not that one), managed to perform a dazzling cover of Blondie’s 1980 hit “Rapture” during a preview of the very eighties show Solid Gold, complete with disco ball visuals and dancers donning side-ponies and body suits. Not only did Soldier Boy actually do a good job, but the cover made its way to Blondie herself, Debbie Harry.
Harry, who seems to be a fan of the show, responded to the video on Twitter, calling the performance “epic” and saying she was “speechless.”
Holy sh*t!! Epic @TheBoysTV https://t.co/1dpvKLppD6
— Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) June 10, 2022
Speechless!
— Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) June 10, 2022
Anthony Starr aka Homelander responded, “Epic indeed!! The version you never knew you needed,” to which Harry delightedly responded: “Homelander lazer us!!!” Perhaps there will be a Blondie/The Boys crossover in the newly ordered fourth season of the series? The icon even went back and forth with the official The Boys Twitter account, which makes a crossover even more likely. Let’s make it happen!
Homelander lazer us!!!
— Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) June 10, 2022
A supe-r co-sign, we're honored. Do think the band was a lot better after he left though. pic.twitter.com/yPwjGYt8Sy
— THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 10, 2022