Some Good News — the web series that pretends things are good when they are, in fact, bad — has been a huge hit on YouTube, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch John Krasinski throw virtual proms, officiate weddings, and get Brad Pitt to do the weather. “No matter how hard things get, there is always good in the world. Thank you all for making this show so very special. We will see you again,” The Office star said in the most recent episode — it was also the final episode, at least with Krasinski as host.

Following a “massive bidding war,” Some Good News “has been licensed to in a rich deal with ViacomCBS,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. “CBS All Access, which will be rebranded this summer and bolstered with more originals from across the ViacomCBS portfolio, will have the first window for the new episodes before they move to a number of the company’s linear networks.” Krasinski will executive produce the series and have an “on-air presence,” but not host. Is it too soon to suggest Morbo?

“Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring Some Good News to so many more people!” Krasinski said. “Our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS.”

You know what’s better than some good news? Great News. Bring that show back, too.

