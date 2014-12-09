‘Sons Of Anarchy’ And Four More Popular Shows That HBO Passed On

The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones are two of the biggest shows on TV, and HBO almost had them both. Producer Gale Anne Hurd originally approached NBC, an executive for which memorably commented, “This is awesome. I really love this. Does it have to have zombies in it,” and HBO. Oddly, they said no because of the show’s extreme violence.
Hurd wasn’t willing to compromise when it came to Kirkman’s vision. Which is why, when NBC and HBO both said that they’d be willing to commit to a The Walking Dead television series if the production team significantly toned down the graphic novels’ violence and gore, Gale said, “No, thank you,” and began shopping the show around to other networks. (Via)
But a mountain of a man popping another guy’s eyeballs? They’re cool with that.
Before Sons of Anarchy was FX’s Sons of Anarchy, it was almost HBO’s Forever Sam Crow, because, according to Variety, “[Creator Kurt] Sutter and [producers] Art and John Linson originally pitched Forever Sam Crow to HBO but eventually struck a deal with FX,” despite the cable channel having recently picked up a “different biker gang project.” Think how long the episodes could have been on HBO!
I think Mad Men is the only show I would have wanted on HBO, not just for nudity, but I think some well placed swearing would be appropriate for the guys and the time. I shudder to think what Sons would have been like if Sutter had no limitations, Oz on bikes I guess.
Isn’t Mad Men allowed one unbleeped “fuck” per season? Kind of makes it more potent when it does happen. Unless I’m mistaken and just looking for an unbleeped fuck wherever I go.
@ArtCarnage exactly why Skylar’s “I fucked Ted” was so impactful.
@BurnsyFan66 @ArtCarnage It’s bleeped on TV and uncensored on Netflix.
@Holodigm not of you watch live the initial airings. They say “fuck” without the bleeps and I think the networks just eat the fine.
Any replays after, even the ones immediately after, the curse word is bleeped.
Walking Dead and Sons would have been much better IMO. Two shows completely filled with as much violence as possible, yet not one person during either a zombie Apocalypse or a biker gang war has ever uttered the word ‘fuck’….riiiiiiiight.
I wanted to say that HBO would have cleaned up some of these shows and made them better, but then I remembered True Detective and realized that just being on HBO doesn’t mean that they would take a hands on approach. Guessing the show runners have a lot of power no mater what the network.
In other words, Son’s would still have gone down the same shitty path no mater the network. Except if it had been on HBO we would have seen Otto’s dick a few dozen times and Segal would have shown her tits a few times in hopes that would get her an emmy nod.
A more interesting concept is what might have been better on HBO/Showtime? Would Justified, The Americans, Always Sunny, or Archer been better if they had been a little more free, or does the limitations make them better because of the writing/acting. Also, maybe the actors would have been different because of the nudity/language.
I’m not really sure any of those shows have any limitations on them now. I mean, Always Sunny started with the male characters looking to score at an anti-abortion rally and things have kind of gone downhill from there.
Gone down hill wonderfully.
Yeah, I can’t get past the extreme gore in ‘Treme’ and ‘Enlightened.’
Myself, I kind of wish HBO had gotten Hannibal, because at least we wouldn’t be worrying about it not getting seasons.
Yeah, they still amazingly pull off everything they’d probably still do on HBO. They even had one of the most sexually confusing and well shot sex scenes on television in recent memory.
I don’t get the walking dead thing?? They said no thanks to HBO because they would have wanted to tone down the comics so they go elsewhere…
To AMC – where the resulting show is a massively toned down version of the comics. Seriously – the comics are dark as shit – and fucking insane – there’s no way AMC would show half of that stuff on TV. At least on HBO they would have been able to swear.
Unrelated but another thing I don’t get – How the fuck did NBC agree to Hannibal?! It still amazes me that they air it. (It’s fucking amazing though and I’m glad they do)
Seriously.
The Walking Dead is violent, but it’s basically PG compared to the shit they do in the comics.
Seriously. The Governor fucks his zombie niece.
Incest Pedophilia and Necrophilia all in one.
Wow, so HBO passed on Sons of Anarchy and Breaking Bad but green lighted Entourage and Hung? Fucking dipshits.
You mean we coulda had Christina Hendricks titties all over the place?!?! :-/
And Allison Brie
This is an interesting list. I can see HBO passing on SAMCRO, because while it was still gaining steam for its fanbase many critics were calling it “the Sopranos on motorcycles.”
if sons was on hbo, then what would the “w” stand for in sam crow? cuz now its spelled samcro