‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Finale Recap: The Crow Flies Full Circle

Through seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy, Kurt Sutter has never let up on his heavy hand, and to a degree, it’s something we’ve come to expect and sometimes even appreciate. Sons of Anarchy is a melodrama, a big bad soap opera with murderers, thugs, and motorcycles, where more “I love yous” are exchanged than any romance you’ll ever see. Sutter is blunt, he is crass, and he wears his heart on one sleeve while he’s strangling you with the other sleeve.
For better or worse, that’s Kurt Sutter. He doesn’t understand the word restraint, and with the highest rated show in the history of FX, he had the freedom to write whatever he wanted and put it all onscreen, whether we wanted to see it all or not. There may have only been 13 episodes of Sons of Anarchy this season, but there was as much content as a broadcast network 22-episode season.
And there was nothing subtle about last night’s season finale. As I wrote in my recap last week, everything that would come after Gemma’s death would feel like an epilogue, and “Papa’s Goods” felt exactly like that: A 77-minute epilogue to the series. A different show — The Wire, for instance — could’ve compressed the entire finale into a 6-minute musical montage, but this is Kurt Sutter: He needed to spell it all out for us, right down to the final shot of two crows feasting while the blood of Jax Teller’s corpse puddled into the frame.
We knew last week when Jax met with Les Packer and insisted that his club would “vote the right way” that Jax was going to die in the finale, and that Mr. Mayhem would be involved. The tension, what little there was in the finale, was whether Kurt Sutter might try and wiggle out of it, whether Jax would drive out to Alaska and take up a career in lumberjacking.
Thankfully, we were spared that. Instead, Sutter brought it full circle: Jax died just as his father had, but not before Jax seemingly broke the circle for Abel and Thomas (although, if there was one ambiguity in the finale, it was that psychopath Abel twirling the SAMCRO ring Gemma had given him). But before Jax orchestrated the Mr. Mayhem vote against himself and drove himself into the grill of an 18-wheeler, he tied up all the loose ends. He took care of Barowski. He shot down August Marks. He gunned down the Irish Kings. He patched in T.O., giving SAMCRO its first black member. He revealed the truth to the district attorney and even led her to the bodies of Unser and Gemma. In the language of Sutter, he made SAMCRO “whole” again.
He also said his goodbyes, and that’s where Sutter’s heavy hand and the performances of Kim Coates, Tommy Flanagan, and Charlie Hunnam were most effective. The death of Gemma lifted that weight off of Jax. He was smiling again, and I cannot tell you how much a smile from Hunnam can brighten an entire scene. In a way, Jax was comforting the rest of us, metaphorically reaching through our television screens and patting us on the back, as if to say, “It’s gonna be OK.” There were a lot of really touching moments in the finale.
Jax went out with a clear conscience. He’d wiped the emotional ledger clean. He’d made peace with it all. His kids were taken care of. His club was back on its feet. He left Charming relatively safe again. He said goodbye to Opie, Tara, and his father. He even exchanged words with the homeless woman, who remained mum on her identity.
Then Jax drove into the front end of a Mac truck.
Those final minutes of Sons of Anarchy, I expect, are not going to be that well received. It was overwrought. The symbolism was oppressive. The green screen was silly. The police chase was baffling. Personally, I think the screen should’ve gone to black as the crow “flew straight” because I think the audience could’ve lived with a tiny shred of ambiguity rather than bludgeoning us with the SPLAT. However, I also understand this is Kurt Sutter we’re talking about. He’s not known for a soft touch. “Too much” is not a phrase he comprehends. He lives and dies by the heavy hand, and we have to accept that — on balance — it has brought us more good than bad.
It took way too long to get there, and when he finally arrived, he beat us over the head with it, but at the end of the day, it was a fitting end for Jax, for SAMCRO, and for the series. We’re going to miss Sons of Anarchy (although, we won’t miss the lack of sleep).
Farewell, brother.
I’m convinced that beginning with season 5, Sutter just sat around smoking joints rolled up in hundred dollar bills and let the kid who plays Able write all the scripts.
So were all the cop cars behind Jax there to make up for the lack of any police presence on this show for 7 seasons? What’s Jax’ body count at? They killed more mofos out in the open and showed the least amount of police BLOWBACK than any show I know. That being said, I’ll miss this hot mess of a show.
Sometimes I see people wearing Sons of Anarchy t-shirts. I can never decide exactly what statement they’re trying to make but I laugh nonetheless.
@jthaboss the “Fat Ass” pornstar from that Redwoody production was Julie Cash
[business.avn.com]
Fuck this show. I’m glad I can stop hate watching it now.
Does anybody know who the porn actress with the huge ass in the opening scene at Redwoody was/is? Lol
This is the episode where they explain why an Irish gang is so heavily invested in using a motorcycle gang to run guns through a small stretch of northern california, right?
@kneel before zod . I lie to you not. I walk my own beat and I respect people, etc. Reguardless of what others may way me to think or say. I even correct myself when I smile at death for, even my enemy deserves peace after this life lived. Fore there’s always something to remind me of when I too were an enemy -Jack Social. (Except rapest). I tell you all this meaningless stuff because right now I can not stop laughing. Please tell me your lying… make it stop
Wheeler ·
For such a tough show and a tough guy in Jax and all the thugs who were his brothers, cold blooded killers, yet Jax did not meet mr mayhem he got out the easy way and so did gemma. grow some balls Jax (sutter). tara was an idiot she deserved what she got. how anyone could have missed that barosky was the rat when he killed his man. do you really think tigs and venus are going to be accepted? was TO such a big deal to make him a member or was that just political correctness? why always pornography and rape? why the porn scene at the beginning? do you really think nero and wendy are going to live happily ever after. wendy always comes this close to using again. do you think she wants to live on a farm with those kids, and nero’s kid who has special needs? i can just see those 2 wonderful parents giving those kids a wonderful life, right? what did nero see in gemma and what did unser see in her? what an ugly bitch. Jax and Gemma should have gotten a worse death, each of them. I was not at all satisfied with the ending nor most of the episodes, still I wanted to see how it all wrapped up. I like the death of Tara episode the best. That was a surprise. I am stoked to read all the comments and you guys are so witty and I would just die if everyone here thought the show was just great art. Jesus Christ.
Did you say “Jesus Christ” at the end because of Sutter’s brilliant representation of Jackson as Jesus? (Sarcasm. so much goddamn sarcasm in that sentence.)
Aside from the car chase, and that Irish Kings double-cross, am I the only one who thinks that the porn star with the fat ass sitting on that guy’s face near the beginning of the episode was its only real highlight? They patched in a black member at just the right time, I think.
I mean the car chase scene with Connor, btw.
Am I the only one who thinks Milo might be working with the Irish?
All they missed was one final nostril flare close-up before Jax went splat into the transport. Goodbye Sons.
True. The nostril flare might just inhale the Semi too.
I like to imagine his nostril flare would act like a parachute and slow him down. I would of much rather seen him bro walk into an oncoming semi
Wasn’t suicide considered a cowards way out and could get you kicked out of the club and a big deal when Juice tried to do it? Yet the founding father and his president son both do it and the clubs cool with it and even help with it
Only if it makes the club WHOLE
There may be a bit of blow back on this one!
That was before they had proof.
I haven’t laughed so hard at an ending than last night’s in a long time.
I let out a very loud moan of what the fuck.
The Moral lesson from 7 season of SOA:
Your lies can cause a chain reaction of hundreds of people dying and being raped in prison. Remember that the next time someone ask you how their wife died
Opie should have become the new prez, not Chibs
So Clay killed JT by giving him a case of the sads?
What did Tig whisper in Jax’s ear ?
Since we patched in a black man…
Are chicks with dicks now A-OK with Samcro?
“I want my blow, back”
In another recap someone said it was “I have no words brother, no words”.
“The crow flies straight…into a truck.”
And sorry, Jax, but just because you died and killed ONE of the Irish Kings, that’s not gonna stop the rest of them from burning the club to the fucking ground. Like, EVERYONE is gonna be dead in about three weeks, but Sutter ruins it by not showing us.
Yeah that was probably the worst loose end. The Kings wouldnt just brush it off. Eh, Jax is dead we are cool with not retaliating to an extreme level.
Ugh, this episode. While I don’t subscribe to the idea that the final conflict has to be saved for the final episode, I think what ultimately would’ve saved this finale is the same issue a lot of writers have that make endings so difficult: they fall in love with their main characters. It was the same thing that colored the Breaking Bad ending for me; every loose end had to be tied up and it had to be tied up by the main character because ultimately they’re the smartest and the bestest. At least BB toned down the tearful good-byes to the main before they died though.
Ultimately that was the worst thing about it for me. Never mind how predictable it was or how it was kind of boring, it was how much everyone fucking loved Jax at the end. The guy who royally fucked up so much and hurt so many people was just automatically forgiven. Wendy doesn’t give a shit that this guy shot her full of heroin when she was going sober, she’s just so grateful to be let back into her son’s life that she’s going to pretend she isn’t a lesbian anymore and bang him. Nero doesn’t give a shit that Jax killed Gemma (although justifiably) but he doesn’t even give a shit that he killed Unser to do it. The club doesn’t give a shit that their president lead them into a war that saw 3(?) SAMCRO members die, OR that their president shot another president outright on ANOTHER lie.
But hey, maybe I’m being too hard, after all he’s been around for a long time. They all “love him, brotha”. Oh yeah, except Clay did the exact same fucking things and everyone HATED him. Despite all of his penance and apologies at the end, Clay was reviled by the club for the exact same fucking crimes Jax carried out.
Lastly, I was disappointed with how Jarry turned out. She was a wasted placeholder who’s sole purpose was to give Chibs something to do because no female can exist in this universe without wanting to plow a club member. Next time I watch this show, I’m just going to pretend season 5 is the series finale.
Shit I had forgotten all about Wendy declaring herself a lesbian awhile ago! lol Sutter really has no idea about continuity eh?
Agreed on Jarry; that character was a waste. And “the next time” you watch this show? Why would there be a next time?
So this show was like a crazy, dumb as hell, but ridiculously hot girlfriend. The first two seasons were all sex and you loved every minute of it. The third season came around and realize she’s pretty fucking dumb and just when you’ve decided to break it off, she shows up at your door with nothing on under her coat and gives you a great blowjob before and after cooking you dinner (season finale, never forget the Jamison juicebox).
The next few seasons jump between miserable to almost tolerable to fun sex. She does just enough to keep you interested, another girl, anal, any other fetish you’re uncomfortable talking about to normal people. Luckily for you, she’s dumb and doesn’t care.
Finale one day she says that she’s got an opportunity to move across country and she doesn’t want you to come with. She’s leaving and you’re okay with it. You continue to have the same crazy sex up till the moving day and the last image you have of the relationship is her going ATM that morning before she took a cab to the airport.
I was more going to relate it to every time the McRib comes back … but I digress.
Wow, this.
@Mancy: Horatio and I couldn’t have summed it up better if we tried.
You know, I was going to come back here after throwing a tin of shade at the show and admit that it was fun and why I’d kept watching it over the years. But Mancy’s description here is far more perfect than anything I could come up with so I’m just going to tip my hat and back out.
Well done you.
And well done Kurt Sutter, for doing just enough to be that crazy girlfriend we all want to break off with but also want to brag about to our anonymous internet friends the day after you come up with something even crazier than the last thing we bragged about.
So Milo clumsily driving into about 50 cop cars and killing someone means he works for Walmart right?
Yeah this seems like a far more interesting story. Spill it fuckers; I promise there will be no blow back.
@bon727nie Mom?
Well, well, it’s @bon727nie, Uproxx’s official gifted and talented 8th grade English student and #1 SoA specialist, since her mom is an Old Lady for an MC that uses her as a piñata for their dicks…how is that ole cumrag mom? And how are things in Crazytown?
@MissingLink – You should do more research about your last message to me. I can see what is missing besides your brain. You’re stupid with nothing better to do. So just keep my name out of your mouth or off your fucking keyboard, you inbred caveman fuckstick.
Whoever it was should expect some blowback for taking out K-Marts biggest customer
…..or Cam Newton was behind the wheel.
Why didn’t the CIA step in and save Jax? I NEED TO KNOW!
So has it occurred to anyone that Jax could have saved himself and everyone else a whole lot of trouble by just letting some nice Irish family adopt and raise his son? Especially considering the fact that Jax rarely even seems to remember that he has any kids?
Also, it occurred to me that this whole season has revolved around a destructive and bloody war that cost the club dearly based entirely off of the club’s desire to avenge the death of Jax’s estranged, informant wife (based off very sketchy “Intel”) while very few people were war hawking over Tig’s innocent daughter being burned alive right in front of him. Curious, that.
Notice how sympathetic they are too when they find out it’s all a lie. No, “Holy shit, Bobby died cause of you.” That’s because the things that happen to Jax are more important and special than the things that happen to his puny underlings.
“I know they killed someone you love, but we gotta be smart about this! Unless it’s someone I love, then fuck it.”
When did Jax kill Ner….oh you mean Gemma?
What about Jax killing Nero’s old lady? Everyone is cool with that. Also, don’t forget the first old lady dying, the guy who killed her is now the VP.
The family ended up dead anyway wether jax wanted to leave able with them or take him back
The only problem with taking Abel out of the picture is then Jax never would have gotten the PROOF that Gemma killed Tara….assuming everything else plays out as it did which really why wouldn’t it have?
The thing I will miss the most are the episode recap comments. There are some funny mofo’s on here and this show was perfect fodder for them. Keep on bro-walking, guys.
Agreed
I’m just glad it was Vic Mackey who took him out.
And while we are it…why has no one photoshopped anything in Jax’s hands yet? I’m dissapointed in the interwebz.
I haven’t seen this said yet…how about Jax sitting there talking to the scribbles on the rock JT killed himself against. I tried to follow what he was saying…I just gave up because I knew what was coming. Can anyone give me a recap of what he said…please edit out the bruddas.
Something, something….now I understand why you did what you did, something, something….the Irish, Chibbs, the Governor….something
Sounds legit.
“Sorry I suck Dad”
Is it worth the extra time-suck to watch the painfully awkward after-show for any groundbreaking insight?
Between Sutter’s awesome foul-mouthed twitter rants & Hunnam’s good looks, I don’t know how this after show was that brutal, but it was. Didn’t make it 5 minutes.
@cajunhawk Yes, a sex scene between him and Jay Baruchel would also be right up my alley.
I wanna see the scrawny kid from Undeclared come out of him…
I did make it through Sutter’s first dozen “ummms” and Hunnam’s confusion of which dialect to use, but ditched shortly after that. He seems caught between the old and new english, no?
It was mildly entertaining because Sutter and Hunnam were drunk but otherwise no. I couldn’t finish it and Hunnam starts talking about the craft of becoming Jax and that’ll make you vomit.
Can anyone explain to me what the point of the Shakespeare line at the end was (or at least what Sutter probably thought it was)? Was he trying to say that you could question the actions of Jax, Gemma and JT, but you couldn’t doubt their love? Or was that some kind of sophisticated ode to sodomy that I missed?
Maybe that commenter from last week who was in “gifted and talented” English in the 8th grade could come back and help sort that out.
@Horatio Cornblower Alright that made me fucking laugh haha
The entire seven season run was a sophisticated ode to sodomy. And we were the recipient.
@Horatio Cornblower is on fire today.
It was based on Sutter reading Hamlet once while on acid.
The show was based on Hamlet correct?
Just one last, glorious time he got to call us Cunts.
Did anybody make out what Tig whispered in Jax’s ear? My TV sound is shit and I rewound it 5 times and finally gave up.
“Can Abel come outside and play?”
@phillyguy85 “last night, when she was dead.”
Uproxx needs to allow “upvotes” or “likes” or whatever approval moniker is being bandied about these days. These were all solid responses!
I fucked your mom one time, brutha
@MagSeven: My thoughts exactly after watching this mess for seven seasons.
Captioning said it was “I have no words. I have no words”.
Bravo, guys….bravo
@BigBlueAces: Where ever you go, or whatever you end up doing, know this. I am taking it in the ass from a tranny tonight and every night from here on out.
Don’t ever make me ride through a doll factory again.
Sutter borrowed form “Billy Budd”, with the crew basically sending their beloved beautiful boy to his death with a heavy heart. And the Christ thing(which Melville was doing with “BB” anyway) with the arms extended as if being on a cross, the son talking to his father, bread and wine/blood.
I have mixed feelings about this show, as do many of the good people here. There are several hundred comments on this thread, not all of which I have read; of those that I have, I’ve seen some excellent points made but can’t say I agree entirely with any perspective yet (not that anyone needs me to, including myself). But, @cajunhawk, I feel I owe you a debt of thanks: in the midst of all this ambiguity, the last sentence of your comment is the one goddamn truth to which we can all cleave. Too fucking right.
So that’s what he picked up to read instead of the end to Hamlet. Makes sense now. Sutter needs professional help.
SoA is on my DVR waiting for me to watch tonight. Be straight with me: on a scale of 1-10, how frustrated will I be w/ unanswered questions and dead-end story lines?
Oh Christ, I apologize. I figured anyone here knew what happened. Eh, watch it anyway, what the hell.
@Horatio Cornblower: No worries, I was kind of kidding. I figured he died. And I did scroll past the article and I am trying to avoid looking at the rest of this thread, but the writing was on the wall.
@Conspiracy Quean if you really did not know that Jax dies then I would feel horrible, but then I would wonder how you got through the article and feel better but then I would realize that Rowles wrote the article so you probably skipped it and then I would feel bad again.
@Conspiracy Quean You’re gonna be clocking along at about an 8.8.
@Horatio Cornblower: I would call you out on that spoiler, but I am beyond caring at this point.
@ Palin Givens: 1=Not too annoyed (Nero’s borrowed tools unknown). 4=Disappointed (Never see Tig & Venus holding hands down Main St.). 7=Frustrated (No explanation of the limp). 10=F*ing pissed (No explanation of the homeless lady).
They explained on the after show about the homeless lady.Sutter said he left her to be whatever the viewer wanted her to be.
What @Horatio Cornblower said
@Conspiracy Quean You’ve come this far. Pour yourself a drink or three, put your feet up and enjoy the glorious mess that it is.
Also Jax dies.
@Conspiracy Quean: Which side of the pendulum is bad and which end is good. To be safe, let’s call it a five on the Bobby Munson Finger Scale.
Depends on which storylines you were expecting to be tied up. Like, there’s some big things, like what’s up with the homeless lady, and some smaller things, like what was up with Jax’s limp and what were the tools that Nero was looking for in the garage last week, that we don’t really get answers to. And, if you think back longer than that, to things like what was up with Jax setting up Tig with Marks at the warehouse, or what was the point of the extended time in Ireland in season 3, there’s no payoff to that either. So, if those things matter to you, you’ll be closer to the 10 scale of frustrated. But if you’re looking for a tidy and overly convenient resolution of the general plot, you’ll probably fall more towards the middle of the scale. And if you’re a sucker for Christ imagery and shitty Shakespeare references, you might even come away satisfied.
Lots.
“CAUSE OF DEATH: Mysterious foot injury.” — Charming M.E.
The cop chase wasn’t even the most laughable thing. It was the patrolman calling backup and letting Jax take off instead of putting a few bullets him or atleast trying to hit his back tire.
Number of officers on a desolate road = 50. Number of officers around when you shoot someone on the steps of a Federal building = 0.
I don’t know, that cop chase made the OJ Bronco ride seem like it was going at warp speed.
@Hugh Honey: I thought the same thing.
Did anyone else laugh when they gave us those pointed shots of Jax throwing away his white sneakers and putting on his big boy boots?
Honestly, in the beginning of the episode when he reached in the drawer and pulled out the shoe box full if his journals, I was hoping he would open the box to reveal a brand new, shining white pair of sneakers. They could have just given me that.
yeah, i joked with friends earlier this season that the only mystery i needed solved was how jax kept his sneaks so white.
comedic blowback
Bro, same! It was pure disappointment.
“I was hoping he would open the box to reveal a brand new, shining white pair of sneakers.”
I am dying here.
One other thing I forgot:
Last week Jax told Indian Hills about a little known by-law in the charter that his dad had added in and that he wanted to make sure it wasn’t used.
We never got told what that by-law was, did we? It basically just amounted to a throw-away line that could have been cut and saved 10 seconds from the show.
So T.O went from being the prez of The Bastards to the token black guy in SAMCRO?
What race was Happy? He sure as hell wasn’t white.
@cajunhawk He wrote Faggy Mein Kampf.
So JT was a devout racist?
Ok, that makes sense. I remember that from before why Juice was so scared about anyone finding out that he was half black since the club didn’t allow black members. I wasn’t sure if that was the by-law he meant or not, but I guess with all the talk of “the other charters aren’t gonna like it” and the like that that’s probably as good an answer as any.
No blacks. That’s why only T.O. got patched in. They can have one.
Patching in T.O. as the *first official black member.
*Juice was half black but the club did not know that at the time.
I’m disappointed in the lack of land deals in the final episode. They could of crammed in some more than just 2
I think that was the roof of Alvarez’s hide out/warehouse wasn’t it?
They are investing in better chairs for the roof at the moment.
To say nothing of grandpa Hal’s huge Oregon estate.
On that note did you notice when Chibs and Jax were on the roof that the Sons have access to some sweet waterfront property? Instead of outlawin’ they could have just sold out to some developer with big dreams and a bigger wallet and made millions.
Aside from the journal thing and the fact that if the club knew Jax was just going to kill himself the whole faked “we tried to kill him but he shot happy and escaped” thing was pointless, I had no real beef with this episode.
@Jtpearl : I get the whole mayhem vote thing. That makes total sense. What I think is pointless is deciding to have another guy take a bullet so that they can lie and say the guy they were supposed kill escaped, just so that the guy the were supposed to kill could go kill himself somewhere else.
Happy just wanted to show off his amazing Brett impersonation
I think by doing the mayhem vote it allowed them to elect their new president and not have the other charters step in.
I was thinking the same thing about the mayhem vote, but I think Jax said something about Samcro not having to bear the burden of “this”. I think he probably meant of actually killing him. He probably didn’t want to saddle the club with “Teller Karma” and wanted them to finally be free and clear of the Tellers.
The character I feel the worst for in all of this is Marks. Dude was just trying to be a business man and play by the (street’s) rules, then had everything get waylaid because for the only time ever in his life Jax didn’t need PROOF about something (in this case Gemma’s lie that the Chinese killed Tara) and fucked up everything they had worked for. Then when he tried to restore order SAMCRO instead tied him to the death of a depraved gay preacher and got him put in jail, and then Jax shot him when he managed to get out of jail from a bullshit charge. Just a raw deal all around.
If Sutter had really wanted to stick to the Hamlet theme, Marks should have been Fortinbras at the end coming to take everyone out and then ending up back in charge, because out of everyone else that had been left alive, Marks probably got screwed over the most by Gemma’s lie. Instead, he somehow became another loose end that was tied up idiotically.
This. I knew Marks was going to get killed, because SAMCRO are the good guys and they always win. Pope and Marks both were completely justified in their issues with the Sons. Yeah, Pope had Tig’s daughter burned alive, BECAUSE TIG KILLED HIS DAUGHTER FIRST.
“Then when he tried to restore order SAMCRO instead tied him to the death of a depraved gay preacher” killed by SAMCRO in one of their countless fuck ups.
More like choose your own adventure books.
Sutter stopped reading Hamlet and picked up a Hardy Boys novel. Hopefully this is why the final season sucked.
and fat Bobby torture.
At the very beginning of the episode Jax throws his fathers journal in the fire… And I immediately said “Oh Fuck you Kurt Sutter!”
Did I miss it or did they never address Jax knowing that Gemma was complicit in JT’s death? Am I alone in feeling like Sutter just completely abandoning this plot point that drove several seasons, because he felt like that storyline made Gemma “I did it all for my family” Teller less sympathetic and therefore possibly hurt Katey Sagal’s chances at an Emmy? (Lol at an Emmy dream.)
I thought about that too, and I’ve come to the conclusion that Jury’s little “reveal” about JT’s suicide was supposed to be a bigger deal than we gave credence to at the time. I don’t think Gemma and Clay actually had anything to do with JT’s death. They thought they did, and they wanted to kill him, but JT went out on his own terms. Cowardly bitch terms.
Nope, I think you’re right; Jax never found out Gemma’s involvement in JT’s death, since Tara never told him what she read in those letters from Maureen and Gemma was able to destroy the letters before Jax could read them. As far as he knew, Gemma’s version — that Clay was responsible for JT’s death — was the truth.
Which leads me back to another thing; Jury told Jax before Jax shot him that JT would’ve known if anything was wrong with his bike as soon as he got on it, so maybe JT purposely kept riding to kill himself rather than to see what Jax would become. And of course the show ends with Jax taking himself out the same way, though I suppose the difference is that Jax is killing himself so that he doesn’t poison his kids’ futures whereas JT was just sort of taking himself out rather than facing everything around him. So, I guess we’re to believe then that Gemma and Clay didn’t really kill JT, and he took himself out, and the other plot elements that came from Gemma and Clay’s conspiracy (like pretty much all of season 4) were just bullshit that got retconned out?
Goddamnit, I’m glad this shit is over.
can anyone explain how the fuck a guy with only two fingers so he can’t masterbate can somehow work on a bike? I was expecting that shitty thing to fall apart the second Jax started it
Technically he said “I put the plates on your dads bike” which could mean license plates or brake plates. Wasnt it the brake plates that were tampered with on JTs motorcycle that at the time was thought to be the reason he died? I thought maybe they were trying to draw parallels. Either way, I still find it ridiculous that a two fingered man could use a screw driver
Chuckie just said he put the license plate on it, nothing else.
It would have been like the scene in Gung Ho when Michael Keeton drives the car,
I was thinking I misheard what he said. In a lot of the scenes, they’ve shown randos working on it as well as Jax.
So maybe Chuckie was giving it a “Chuckie Special”?
That would have been hilarious.
I called it last week and many thought I was crazy.
I called Wendy taking Abel and Thomas up to the farm with Nero to live away from the influence of SAMCRO.
I called Jax dying in a crash. Now, granted I thought what would happen was that the club wouldn’t be able to go through with the Mayhem vote and Jax, to save the rest of the club would run and die close to where his father did. I hadn’t guessed Jax would kill himself by driving into a semi.
The thing I didn’t get was what the bread with the wine on it symbolized. Did it mean that the homeless lady was a ghost the whole time? That one went over my head and usually I’m pretty good at catching symbolism.
@miamidiesel You really did nail it! The Holy Trinity! And Trinity was the name of Jax’s Irish half-sister. The homeless lady now makes sense to me. Now I can update my frustration rating from a 10 to a 9.5. Thank you!
The arms out pose as he drove into the truck couldn’t have been less subtle if they had been playing Jesus Christ Pose by Soundgarden in the background.
On a side note: Way to ruin one more life as you cash out like a bitch Jackson. After all the damage you did to the club this season during your revenge rampage, did it ever occur to you they might have actually wanted to shoot you in the face?
/bro hugs miamidiesel
When it came to SAMCRO, you had the Father (JT), the Son (Jax), and the Holy Ghost (the homeless lady). BOOM, NAILED IT.
@Hyrax I don’t know why but that’s the funniest thing in this thread.
“I just knew that Cat in the Hat was goddamned trouble the minute he walked in the door.” – Mr. List
Wasn’t it a cupcake or a muffin? Are we sure it was bread? This could be bakery symbolism we don’t even know about. Or Sutter is a retard. One of the two.
@Horatio Cornblower that makes sense about the bread and wine. Maybe the arms outstretched pose should have hammered that connection in better to me, but it never even occurred to me. Now that you mention it though, it is exactly the kind of heavy handed thing Sutter would do.
I think we all hoped to all mighty god that Sutter wouldn’t take the easy way out. He would take the hard way…destroy everything. Wishful thinking.
Everyone called this, and it’s funny that you’re “good at catching symbolism”, yet don’t understand the bread/wine connection when Jax lifted out his arms before he was smashed into oblivion.
“Now watch as I turn water into grape MD 20/20”
OK, first of all EVERYONE called Jax dying in a crash and many of us, yours truly included, called Wendy and Nero taking the kids and going to live on a farm with all the animals and OH SHIT THEY’RE PUTTING THE KIDS TO SLEEP AREN’T THEY?
So slow your roll there brutha.
Second the bread and the wine symbolized that Jaz was a Christ-like figure, sacrificing himself for his gang, (disciples) and family, (all mankind) for his sins, (the original sin of Adam & Eve), as you may have noticed with all of the other subtle hints that Jax was Jesus.
Because when I think “Jesus” I think murderous biker gang president!
Didn’t everyone call this?
@Mr List Twas us who were the crazy ones. Now way they are gonna end it like this…oh they just did. Cool.
This show will go down in history as having the most bro hugs ever. No one will ever top that record.
Was a little too bromosexual
There was a lot of brolestation going on last night
You could not bro hug any harder than they were bro hugging last night.
If I was tech saavy enough, I’d make a vine of Unser explaining how Jax is as much ruthless as he is smart…..cut to…. Jax throwing bloody shoes in the trash. Fin.
So Vic Mackey was the one working with The Irish. I didn’t see that coming.
@Kevin the Robot: Dynamite drop in, Monty!
Something we haven’t discussed, probably for good reason but I am going to do it anyway, is the meeting between Patterson and Jax. It was very convenient that a guy who had an APB out for him, a day ago, and led a high speed chase through a residential neighborhood, resulting in a police car crashing and possibly killing the driver, ends up getting an appointment with the DA and no arrests are made. He practically confessed to everything except for starting the fucking Chicago Fires, (Reservoir Dogs for your Tarantino aficionado’s) and she just lets him walk out of her office and continue on with his daily routine?
“What happens at the end of the day, son?” “The bad guy(s) are going to lose.” Oh well in that case I am completely satisfied. Let me go back to making it look like I am doing something productive as the District Attorney of this fine county and you go out there and take the world by the horns and chase your dream son!
Proof, just not enough of it.
CC Pounder was probably worried about blowback if she tried to stop Jax
@Horatio Cornblower Sounds like Hamlet to me.
DA shrugs, “Eh, it’ll work itself out.”
In California…violence finds you.
First off…this is the episode Jax admits he is a bad person. Great. The people around him seem to think he is a pretty good person. If they thought he was a bad man they wouldn’t all be snot and tears when he goes to end his convoluted plan. Sutter pussied out. A man who isn’t afraid to show male ass ramming on screen pussied out by having Jax be the good guy who you have to be told is a bad guy. When they were showing Clay go down that road…everyone wanted him dead. They made him a bad guy. He didn’t have to stare at Jimmy Smits and slither out a terribly accenting…I’m a bad guy brudda. We knew he was fucking bad. Go down that road and make him a bad guy. Make everyone want him dead. Instead…we get christ pose into a semi. The way this season went…makes the final season of Dexter look like a masterpiece.
Second…the whole Mayhem vote…what a fucking cop out. Big bad bikers can’t stomach shooting their precious Prez. Fuck that…he deserved to die. The one thing this season did such a poor job of showing is how badly Jax deserved to die like a dog. He didn’t deserve to choose his own way to off himself. The death and destruction he and his momma caused…they both deserved to be drug in the streets and executed like dogs. But both of these scumbags got to choose their fates. I wanna die in the garden while I butcher a tune. I wanna ride my dads bike into a semi while making a christ pose so my bruddas don’t have to kill me. God dammit. How stupid is that shit? Furthermore…the entire MC needs to be slaughtered like pigs. They let Jax walk away. How honorable is that? You think Indian Hills is gonna accept that bullshit story? I’m not even going to go into Chibs and the Sheriff. What a waste of our time.
Third…I have come to the conclusion that Jax is just a brat. A spoiled kid who got everything he ever wanted. That is all a product of his upbringing. There was nothing tough about Jax. Everything he got was handed to him. Your JT”s son. Here bang this gavel, ride this bike, fuck these hoes. Since I began watching the series I have never liked Jax. I know fully know why. He was a Little Lord Fauntleroy in leather. This whole final season was the zenith of all his little temper tantrums. And even in the end…that little ninny got his way. Getting to kill all the enemies he himself made into enemies over some trite vendetta. This is supposed to end the violence? Only in the simple ass world of Kurt Sutters mind does this work. Violence ends violence brudda. Fuck me running.
Patching over TO when that is the catalyst that caused Juice to die…pissed over everything Juice did for the club. He took a dick for the MC…from Marilyn Manson. And this other guy who just so happens to be down to help the club after 7 seasons? Sure Jax…this black guy totally deserves to be patched in because he helped you have a temper tantrum and kill people for absolutely no reason. And just to be clear…isn’t suicide looked down upon by the club? So many frustrating angles this season.
I liked this show…until it ended. What a piss poor way to tie up all loose ends. We got little to no closure on anything. No limp explanation…no resolution to the sheriff and CCH Pounder. No resolution to the fact that violence was supposed to stop. We just have to magically believe that everything turned out OK…because…Jax said so brudda. The only bright spot…was Able twirling that fucking ring. That is what Jax deserves for all his stupid shit. He deserves a son who does all the same retarded things he did. You can’t just burn all your infantile faggy journals and think it all ends. That isn’t how the world works. I know this is a show…but asking people to just suspend disbelief this much is insane. No police are looking for the MC after close to 100 people are dead. Right. This show didn’t need to have a happy ending. Just the opposite. It’s supposed to be Hamlet. That’s a terrible fucking ending to that story. Everyone dies…and there are a few left to sit back and look over all the death and destruction that remains. That’s the ending this show deserved. What we got…blonde headed brat gets to escape Mayhem and emulates christ en route to suicide. Did Sutter stop reading Hamlet before it all went to shit and said to himself “ya know what would be cool? Jesus pose baby.” I think he did. No way this fucking dipshit read that story. If this was supposed to be Hamlet…then Titanic is based upon A Midsummer Night’s Dream. I’m glad the show is over. Sorry I wasted my time…but hey…can’t get it back. I still miss Clay Morrow and Opie.
@cajunhawk That was a classic rant completely fitting for this overwrought, emotionally draining show. I feel your pain.
“fuck this show” or something similar would have worked fine… but I do appreciate you took the Sutter route instead.
But the lines from Hamlet at the end totally made it all worthwhile, amirite?
Cajunhawk, you throwin’ a lot of words at me, I don’t want to read them, so I’m gonna take em as disrespect!
@cajunhawk: Never say never. We might see a reunion show in ten years time. Fingers crossed. (Just kidding, I don’t want to hear or see another minute of this shit-show!)
This wasn’t a particularly great over good season, but nothing can match the outright stinking pile of awful that was Dexter’s final season.
@Horatio Cornblower We all put hours in…never gonna get the chance to bitch again. Might as well make it count.
You, uh, you may have taken this show a LITTLE too much to heart.
Seriously though, I am going to make it my life’s mission to work “absorbing blowback” into every conference call that I am on at work until I retire.
Can you throw in a reference to someone, thing, or group being “Made Whole” as well? Because we need to be made whole. EVERYONE needs to be made whole.
Gonna take a leak today, wait for a coworker to come in, rip a fart, look at him and shrug, “blowback, bro”