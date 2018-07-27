Getty Image

Game of Thrones is returning for the last time in 2019. You know, sometime in 2019. The HBO mainstay skipped Comic-Con in San Diego this year, and so concrete details about the series eighth and final season remain sparse.

Even the actual date it will return to air isn’t known just yet, but the stars of the show are starting to give post-filming interviews and small details are leaking out that should get Thrones fans excited about the series’ final episodes.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the show, hasn’t said anything in particular about what happens but has offered some broad strokes that seem promising. Turner had said in an earlier interview that she feels fans will be “satisfied” by the ending, and her friend and co-star Maisie Williams, who plays sister Arya Stark on the show, has hinted she might be the last woman standing once the series wraps.