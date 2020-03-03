Kit Harington hasn’t finished Game of Thrones yet, and neither has Sophie Turner.

In an interview with Elle to discuss her new Quibi show (a phrase we need to get used to) Survive, the actress was asked about the divisive final season of the HBO mega-hit, as everyone in the cast will be for the rest of time. “I haven’t watched it,” she said. “I started watching when the last season started, and I was planning to watch the rest. But then I fell behind. And then I started reading all these comments online…” You could have roasted a boar (sorry, Robert) with the heat coming from Thrones hot takes, but, Turner continued, “I feel like you are never going to have everybody be satisfied with the ending. Especially a show that’s been going on for almost 10 years at that point. People have so many ideas of how they want it to end. You can’t make every fan happy.”

Some good came out of the ending, though: Turner (who, it’s worth noting, was excellent in season eight, as was the entire cast) was finally able to “comprehend” being on one of the most popular and award-winning television shows of all-time.

“Now that I’m out of it, I’m only starting to realize how incredible it was, what a revelation it was for television. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve been, like, blessed.’ When it’s happening, you don’t realize you’re among greatness: The people I was around. The atmosphere. The way they worked. I was spoiled by that show completely. And I’ll never have anything like it again. Nothing will be the same. And only now am I realizing that.”

“Only now am I realizing that” could also be Turner’s response to someone telling her Dark Phoenix is a lousy end to the X-Men franchise. Oh well, Sansa still rules (literally).

(Via Elle)