It’s been an eventful couple of months for Sophie Turner. In April, the final season of Game of Thrones premiered. In May, she got married to Joe Jonas (Diplo livestreamed the whole thing, which upset the bride and groom, because he didn’t think it was a “serious wedding”) and — spoiler — Sansa didn’t die in the Thrones finale. And in June, Dark Phoenix comes out. As part of the publicity tour for the X-Men movie, Turner dropped by Conan to discuss, among other topics, making out with her co-star/BFF/maid of honor Maisie Williams.

“We fully knew about it, we played into it,” the actress told host Conan O’Brien about crew members thinking she and Williams were a couple. “So, on the set, we would kind of do the scene, then try and kiss each other in the middle of the scene and see if anyone would react. And it’s Game of Thrones, so incest is so normal that they were like, ‘Alright, that’s fine.’ It was probably the most tame thing that happened on the show, actually.” Take that, season one sexposition.

Turner added, “Sometimes you just wanna make out with your best friend,” to which O’Brien replied “tell me about it” while pointing at Andy Richter.