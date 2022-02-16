Rumors of The Sopranos getting a spinoff series have been around since the show aired its controversial, fade-to-black ending in 2007. However, things kicked into overdrive when Chevrolet unveiled a new Super Bowl commercial featuring Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler kind of reprising their roles of Meadow and A.J. Soprano, respectively. In fact, the buzz of a Sopranos revival after the Super Bowl spot was enough that HBO’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys had to put a wet blanket on the whole thing.

According to Bloys, Sopranos creator David Chase is not working on a new show where Meadow and A.J. do crimes in electric cars, which honestly, pretty much writes itself. Via Deadline:

“I don’t think David has any interest in doing anything more with The Sopranos. The Sopranos is a terrific and classic show. I don’t think there’s any reason to open that back up. I think maybe the Super Bowl ad… was an indication that someone’s going back. As far as I know, I don’t think he has any plans to do that,” said Bloys.

Of course, Chase recently dipped back into The Sopranos world with The Many Saints of Newark, and while it seemed like that prequel was primed to pump out more Sopranos content, Bloys also had bad news on that front. “I really don’t know what [Chase’s] thinking but one thing I can say is I just don’t think anything with The Sopranos family is on the cards.”

Alright, HBO, we get it. More dragons, less gabagool. You made your point.

