Paramount+ has released a teaser for the first of 14 South Park specials on the streaming service. South Park: Post COVID catches up with Kyle and Stan 40 years in the future. They’ve grown apart — until [dramatic trailer voice] everything changes. “Remember when we were little? We said we’d always be there for each other when things got bad,” Kyle tells Stan, who replies, “What do you mean? What’s happened?” We don’t learn the answer in the clip above… or what Cartman looks like as an adult. Does he resemble his imprisoned uncle, or is he short and muscular, like Joe Rogan?

Honestly, I’m not sure if I want to know.

“It’s the boys dealing with a post-COVID world. They’re just trying to get back to normal,” co-creator Trey Parker told the Hollywood Reporter about the special. “So, it is like our show. We’re just trying to get back to normal.” Co-creator Matt Stone added, “We’re trying to make what’s on Paramount+ different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at. We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale.” Also big: their $900 million deal.

South Park: Post COVID premieres on Paramount+ on November 25.